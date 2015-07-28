European Factors to Watch-Shares seen higher, focus on earnings

(Updates futures prices, adds company news)
LONDON, July 28 European equities headed for a higher open on
Tuesday after falling in the previous five sessions, with some strong company
results and mergers and acquisitions news seen supporting the market.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC
and Britain's FTSE were 0.4 to 0.7 percent higher at 0641 GMT.
Zurich Insurance said it was weighing up a bid for RSA Insurance
Group, a British insurer with a market capitalization of 4.4 billion
pounds ($6.85 billion)..
Norwegian oil major Statoil posted second-quarter adjusted
operating profit better than forecasts and maintained its quarterly dividend,
while French tyre maker Michelin announced solid gains in first-half
sales and profit.
European equities dropped to a two-week low on Monday, recording their fifth
straight daily decline, as fears for China's growth prospects overshadowed some
forecast-beating results. The FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 2.2 percent
lower at 1,529.77 points.
Shanghai stocks fell further on Tuesday even as Beijing pledged to lend
further support after stocks sank 8 percent in the previous session, raising
concerns about stability in the world's second-biggest economy.
Investors also awaited a two-day U.S. Federal Reserve meeting beginning
later in the day, with some investors expecting that the central bank will make
its case for hiking rates as early as September.
COMPANY NEWS
ZURICH INSURANCE, RSA Insurance
Zurich Insurance said on Tuesday it is weighing up a bid for RSA Insurance
Group, a British insurer with a market capitalization of 4.4 billion pounds
($6.85 billion).
BP
The oil major reported a second-quarter profit of $1.3 billion, missing
analysts' expectations, after taking a $9.8 billion pre-tax charge related to a
settlement with U.S. authorities over the 2010 Gulf of Mexico spill.
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS
The company said it would buy German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim's U.S.
specialty generic drugs business for about $2.65 billion in cash and stock to
bolster its presence in the United States.
MELROSE INDUSTRIES
Engineering turnaround specialist Melrose Industries said it would sell its
Elster business to Honeywell International Inc for 3.3 billion pounds
($5.14 billion) in cash.
MAN SE
Germany's MAN lowered its full-year guidance for group profit and sales
after posting a second-quarter loss on restructuring costs and plunging trucks
demand in Brazil.
ITV
British broadcaster ITV said it expected its net advertising revenue to
improve slightly in the second-half, helped by the Rugby World Cup.
NEXT
Britain's second-largest clothing retailer edged-up its annual sales and
profit forecasts after beating its own guidance for first half sales growth.
STATOIL
Norwegian oil major Statoil posted second-quarter adjusted operating profit
better than forecasts and maintained its quarterly dividend as it slightly
lowered its capital spending outlook for this year.
ENDESA
The company posted a 16 percent rise first-half EBITDA to 1.9 billion euros
($2.1 billion), beating a forecast of 1.8 billion euros thanks to a solid
performance from its liberalised energy business and a turn-around in regulated
revenues for the Spanish islands.
MICHELIN
French tyre maker Michelin posted solid gains in first-half sales and profit
on Tuesday, holding firm to its full-year goals despite warning that it faced
stiffer headwinds on raw materials and pricing.
ORANGE
France's largest telecom operator Orange inched closer to a long-awaited
recovery in the second quarter as customers shifted to high-speed mobile and
broadband services, allowing it to confirm its annual profit, debt and dividend
targets.
BAYER
India's Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' proposed generic version of Bayer AG's
Finacea, a gel for treating the common skin condition rosacea, infringes Bayer's
patent, a U.S. court ruled on Monday.
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES
The carmaker could pay billions of dollars to buy back defective trucks as
part of a settlement with U.S. safety regulators, but has the option to recover
costs by reselling vehicles once they are repaired.
DEUTSCHE BOERSE
The stock exchange operator raised its earnings outlook after acquiring
three companies over the weekend in a sign that it is going back to takeover
deals in its fight for global market share.
SYNGENTA
The company has said a $2 billion break-up fee that unwanted U.S. suitor
Monsanto has pledged to pay if its proposed $45 billion merger failed
would only apply in limited cases, leaving its shareholders exposed to the bulk
of regulatory risks.
UBS
UBS said its provisions to deal with future legal tussle and regulatory
run-ins stood at 2.368 billion Swiss francs ($2.46 billion) in June and revealed
a widening probe into bond funds sold by the Swiss bank's Puerto Rico arm. For
more, click on
CREDIT SUISSE
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman's office is preparing a civil
case against Credit Suisse Group, the operator of the Crossfinder dark pool,
that could be announced in the coming weeks, the Fox Business network reported,
citing sources. Schneiderman's office and Credit Suisse declined to comment.
SANOFI
The French drug company said it has agreed to invest up to $2.17 billion in
a new cancer therapy collaboration with U.S. group Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.
Separately, Sanofi also said new data analyses published in the New England
Journal of Medicine confirmed that its vaccine candidate against dengue
protected two-thirds of the participants in two late-stage studies.
ALSTOM
The engineering company is to accept 300 million euros less than previously
agreed for its power turbines unit from General Electric as a
contribution to the U.S.-based buyer's efforts to win antitrust clearance in
Europe.
GERRESHEIMER
The group will buy Centor US Holding for $725 million in an all cash
acquisitiion which is fully debt financed, it said on Tuesday.
RHEINMETALL
French and German military tank makers Nexter and KMW are due to sign their
merger deal on Wednesday, Le Figaro newspaper reported citing sources close to
the situation.
KERING
Gucci, the flagship brand of French luxury and sportswear group Kering,
posted a 4.6 percent rise in underlying second-quarter sales, marking a much
sooner than expected rebound under its new creative and management duo.
U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
Q2 2015 Cummins
Q2 2015 Ford Motor Co
Q2 2015 Gilead Sciences
Q2 2015 Merck & Co
Q2 2015 Pfizer
Q2 2015 United Parcel Service, Inc.
MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0830 GB GDP Prelim
1255 US Redbook
1400 US Consumer Confidence
