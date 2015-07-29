European Factors to Watch-European equity futures rise

(Adds futures prices)
LONDON, July 29 European equity futures rose on Wednesday,
helped by a slight stabilisation in the hard-hit Chinese stock market although
many investors were also expected to refrain from taking big positions before a
policy decision from the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Futures for the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index rose 0.3
percent, as did Germany's DAX futures. Britain's FTSE 100 futures
advanced 0.4 percent while France's CAC futures moved up by 0.2
percent.
Asian shares were mostly higher on expectations that China could stem the
rout in its markets without damage to its economy, while the Fed ends a two-day
policy meeting later on Wednesday.
No move on U.S. interest rates is expected this week, while Fed Chair Janet
Yellen has neither ruled out a September hike nor guided the market towards
thinking it was a done deal in recent congressional testimony.
European shares had rebounded on Tuesday, with a key equity index ending a
five-day losing streak, after some strong company results and corporate takeover
activity lifted the region's stock markets.
There was further evidence of takeover activity on Wednesday as Belgian
chemical group Solvay will buy peer Cytec in a deal valuing the U.S.
company and its debt at $6.4 billion.
The Greek stock market will also re-open this week after having been
shut since late June due to capital controls imposed by the Greek government as
it grapples with debt and economic difficulties.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
COMPANY NEWS:
BAYER :
German drugmaker Bayer saw underlying core earnings increase by one third in
the second quarter, helped by strong overseas currencies and a gain in
prescriptions of new drugs such a stroke prevention pill Xarelto.
DAIMLER /RENAULT :
Daimler and Renault said their new production plant for Mercedes-Benz and
Infiniti cars in Aguascalientes, Mexico, will employ some 3,600 staff and have
an initial production capacity of more than 230,000 vehicles.
EIFFAGE :
France's third-largest construction company posted higher second-quarter
sales as strength at its concessions and energy businesses outpaced lower
revenue from public works and construction.
HEIDELBERGCEMENT :
HeidelbergCement agreed to buy control of Italcementi in a deal
that values its smaller Italian rival at 6.7 billion euros ($7.4 billion), less
than three weeks after Holcim and Lafarge completed their $44 billion cement
mega-merger.
LAFARGEHOLCIM :
LafargeHolcim aims to pay a dividend of at least 1.30 Swiss francs ($1.35)
per share, the world's biggest cement maker said on Wednesday while laying out
objectives for the second half of the year.
LVMH :
The world No.1 luxury goods group's fashion and leather division, its
biggest in terms of profit and sales, beat forecasts with a 10 percent rise in
second-quarter sales driven by strong trading in Europe, Japan and the United
States.
M6 :
The French broadcaster said it remained cautious about the second half in
the face of an uncertain economic environment after it reported first-half
advertising sales rose 1.3 percent.
PEUGEOT :
PSA Peugeot Citroen posted positive first-half net income on Wednesday for
the first time in four years, meeting most of its recovery goals early while
warning that it faced tougher market conditions in the rest of the year.
SANOFI :
Sanofi said on Wednesday a first late-stage Phase III study of its LixiLan
diabetes drug had met its main target, while another would be completed at the
end of the third quarter.
SOLVAY :
Belgian chemical group Solvay will buy peer Cytec in a deal valuing
the U.S. firm and its debt at $6.4 billion, the company said on Wednesday.
ZURICH INSURANCE /RSA :
Zurich Insurance Group said any offer it might make for British rival RSA
would probably be in cash.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)