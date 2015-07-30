European Factors to Watch-Futures climb, earnings upbeat

| LONDON, July 30
LONDON, July 30 Stock markets were set to open higher on
Thursday, with a raft of positive earnings updates adding to positive global
sentiment after the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement pointed to improving
labour-market conditions without clearly signalling plans for a rate rise.
EuroSTOXX 50 futures were up 0.7 percent at 0619 GMT, with
Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE futures
all trading up 0.4 to 0.6 percent.
While the big focus for global markets was the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy
statement that left the door open for a possible interest-rate increase in
September, Europe's earnings season also continued apace with forecast-beating
results from Germany's Siemens and network gear maker Nokia
and a sharp jump in profits from France's Renault.
However, worries over China's growth prospects and an emerging-markets
slowdown lingered as Anheuser-Busch InBev suffered from weak economic
conditions in markets including Brazil and China.
Europe's earnings season is about one-third of the way through and the net
proportion of companies beating expectations is at a five-year high, according
to strategists, with signs of a domestic pick-up in the euro zone consistent
with improving data on economic growth and household spending.
Commodities companies are a weak spot: French oil-services company Technip
swung to a net loss in the second quarter after announcing job-cut
plans in the face of a plunge in oil prices that has forced customers to slash
spending.
More data points are due on Thursday, including German unemployment and
inflation data for July.
Building supplies company Saint-Gobain said it had concerns about
the outlook for its business in Germany despite an overall more favourable
climate for the second half of 2015.
SIEMENS
Siemens stuck to its full-year outlook, saying on Thursday it expected a
strong fourth quarter despite a softening market outlook.
DEUTSCHE BANK
The German lender reported quarterly earnings largely in line with
expectations but warned that challenges remained to cut costs, digest heavy
legal charges and pare back its balance sheet in line with its new strategic
plan.
SWISS RE
The world's second-largest reinsurer, said on Thursday that second-quarter
net profit rose 2 percent on a lack of natural disasters in the period and a
healthy return on its investment portfolio, but missed investor expectations.
SANTANDER
The euro zone's biggest bank, on Thursday posted an 18 percent rise in
second quarter net profit from a year ago, helped by rising revenues in Britain
and the United States.
ACCOR
ORANGE
France's Bpifrance public investment bank on Wednesday sold a 2 percent
stake in French telecom operator Orange ORAN.PA in a deal worth about 801
million euros ($880 million).
NOKIA
The world's No. 3 network equipment maker, on Thursday reported a surprise
rise in second-quarter profits, helped by high-margin software sales and fewer
low-priced contracts at its mainstay telecom network equipment business.
SAINT GOBAIN
The building supplies company expects its business in France to stabilise in
the second half but has concerns about the outlook for Germany.
FRESENIUS, FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
Healthcare group Fresenius late on Wednesday lifted its 2015 earnings target
for the second time as its rivals in the U.S. generic infusion drug market
struggled with longer-than-expected production outages.
(Reporting by Lionel Laurent)