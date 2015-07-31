European Factors to Watch-Shares head for steady open

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
LONDON, July 31 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 2 to 4 points higher, or up 0.06 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 2 to 3 points, or almost flat in percentage terms, and France's CAC 40 to rise around 4 points, or up 0.08 percent, on Friday.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > Asia shares edge up, wary of China volatility > Wall Street ends flat; Expedia flies after the bell > Nikkei idles as investors await more blue-chip earnings; fret over China > Yield curve flatter after upbeat U.S. growth data > Dollar off post-GDP highs, but supported by rate rise view > Gold heads for longest weekly losing streak in 16 years > London copper facing near 9 pct July loss as demand stutters > Oil prices fall on OPEC comments; investors await U.S. wage data
(Reporting by Atul Prakash; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.