European Factors to Watch-Shares seen slightly weaker, Greece market to re-open

LONDON Aug 3 European stocks were seen edging lower at the start of trading on Monday, while much attention will also focus on the re-opening of the Greek stock market after a five-week shutdown.

Trading on the Athens bourse was suspended in late June as part of capital controls imposed to stem a debilitating outflow of euros that threatened to collapse Greece's banks and hurl the indebted country out of the euro zone.

Since then, Athens has agreed a framework bailout plan with its European Union partners in exchange for stringent reforms and budget austerity. But implementation of the deal is some way off, keeping alive political and economic stability concerns.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 5-10 points, or 0.1-0.2 percent lower. Germany's DAX and France's CAC were both seen opening down by 4 points, or down by around 0.1 percent. The Greek market is due to re-open around 0730 GMT, with some traders expecting steep losses on the Athens bourse.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)