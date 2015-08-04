European Factors to Watch-Shares seen slightly weaker at open

(Adds company news items)

LONDON Aug 4 European stocks were seen edging back slightly at the open on Tuesday, with commodity shares under pressure from a recent drop in oil prices and concerns over China, which is the world's biggest metals consumer.

Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by 25-30 points, or 0.3 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen opening down by 30-39 points, or 0.3 percent lower, while France's CAC 40 was expected to open down by 20 points, or 0.4 percent lower.

European equities had risen on Monday, shrugging off a slump in the Greek stock market which re-opened after a five-week shutdown, as some strong corporate results supported the broader market.

COMPANY NEWS:

AXA :

AXA, Europe's second-largest insurer, posted a 2 percent increase in net income as a fall in the value of financial assets reduced the benefit of a weak euro on its earnings.

AXEL SPRINGER :

Germany's biggest news publisher Axel Springer on Tuesday reported better-than-expected second-quarter core profit as its continued to expand its digital activities, offsetting a decline in its classic printing business.

BMW :

German carmaker BMW stuck to its 2015 targets as it reported second-quarter earnings.

BP :

British oil major BP has halted its deepwater exploration activities off Uruguay as it prioritizes lower-risk projects at a time of low international prices, an official at Uruguay's state-owned oil company Ancap said on Monday.

CREDIT AGRICOLE :

Credit Agricole, France's third-biggest listed bank, reported a 12.4 percent rise in cost of risk in the second quarter as it put aside more money to cover litigation costs and boosted capital via its cross-shareholding structure.

DSV :

Danish freight forwarder DSV posted a bigger-than-expected rise in second quarter operating profit before special items on Tuesday, helped by a positive growth trend in all business units, and lifted its full-year outlook.

EVONIK :

German diversified chemicals maker Evonik lifted its 2015 profit guidance for the second time, helped by a strong animal feed ingredients business.

EXOR :

Investment group Exor, which controls carmaker Fiat Chrysler , said on Monday it had signed a deal to buy PartnerRe for $6.9 billion, trumping a rival bid from Axis Capital and ending a prolonged battle for the reinsurer.

SMITHS GROUP :

The Financial Times reported that U.S. activist hedge fund ValueAct had taken a stake in British engineering company Smiths Group.

