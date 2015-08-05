European Factors to Watch- Shares to edge slightly higher

(Adds futures, quote, updates company news)
LONDON, Aug 5 European stocks were seen opening higher on
Wednesday, outperforming the Wall Street that edged lower overnight, as the
mounting risks of a hike in U.S. interest rates as early as next month lifted
the dollar and bond yields.
The euro zone's Euro STOXX 50 futures contract rose 0.5 percent
ahead of the cash market open. Germany's DAX futures and France's CAC
futures both gained 0.5 percent, while Britain's FTSE futures
edged 0.2 percent higher.
The latest scare over U.S rates came when Atlanta Federal Reserve President
Dennis Lockhart told the Wall Street Journal that it would take "significant
deterioration" in the economy for him to not support a hike in September.
"The current environment isn't swaying traders in any clear direction,"
Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at Capital Spreads, said in a note.
"With the labour market recovery one of the key tenets in the Feds
justification for a rate hike, if we get another round of steady gains and the
expectation of a rate hike crystallises, don't expect markets to be so
noncommittal."
SOCIETE GENERALE
The French bank targeted a slightly bigger cushion of capital and higher
cost savings as it reported better-than-expected earnings.
AIRBUS GROUP
ANA Holdings won the backing of creditors to lead a turnaround of
bankrupt Japanese discount carrier Skymark Airlines, defeating a
rival plan that proposed Delta Air Lines as its sponsor, a participant
at the creditor meeting said. Airbus is Skymark's second-biggest creditor.
AIR FRANCE-KLM
Air France has withdrawn proposals to pilots aimed at putting the last
touches to its Transform 2015 restructuring scheme, according to a letter seen
by Reuters.
SYNGENTA
Monsanto Co and Syngenta are not holding any deal negotiations at
this time, let alone discussions about a price for Monsanto's proposed takeover
of its Swiss rival, sources familiar with both companies told Reuters on
Tuesday. A CNBC report earlier in the day, citing an unnamed source, said that
at least one major investor, hedge fund manager John Paulson, believes the two
agricultural firms "continue to be in deal talks and aren't far apart on price."
UBS
A UBS AG branch manager in Puerto Rico warned bank officials that brokers
for the firm had urged customers to engage in improper loan practices, more than
two years before the bank made a $5.2 million settlement over the matter with
the island's financial regulator, according to internal bank correspondence
reviewed by Reuters.
BOURBON
The French oil services company said first-half revenue rose 13 percent to
758.8 million euros.
VICAT
The French construction materials supplier said first-half net income
declined to 34 million euros from 51 million on little-changed revenue of 1.22
billion.
ALLIANZ
Investors pulled $2.5 billion in assets from Pacific Investment Management
Co's flagship fund in July, down from $3 billion the previous month, in another
sign Pimco is stabilizing since last fall's departure of longtime star manager
Bill Gross.
BMW
The automaker's supervisory board will look at possible additions to its
range of electric cars in September, Handelsblatt reported on Wednesday, citing
unnamed company sources.
FERROVIAL
Spain's Ferrovial FER.MC said its main shareholder had reorganised its stake
in the construction and services company to allow members of the controlling del
Pino family to hold their shares separately.
TELECOM ITALIA
Russia's Vimpelcom and Hong Kong's Hutchison Whampoa are
close to a deal to merge their Italian mobile phone buinesses, sources close to
the deal said, likely to end a price war in Europe's fourth-largest telecoms
market.
SYNAIRGEN
Synairgen and Pharmaxis announced research collaboration to
develop loxl2 inhibitor for pulmonary fibrosis.
KUKA
Full Q2 results due. The industrial robot maker reported preliminary results
on July 29 and raised its 2015 guidance.
NORMA
Q2 results due. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation
(EBITA) seen up 34 percent at 40.8 million euros. Poll:
GRAMMER
Full Q2 results due. The company published preliminary results on July 30
and warned its operating profit would drop by around 15 mln eur this year due to
weakness in Brazil and China.
FUCHS PETROLUB
The company acquired Statoil Fuel & Retail Lubricants from Couche-Tard for
73 million euros.
NOVARTIS
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it will update the label of
Novartis's multiple sclerosis drug, Gilenya, after cases of serious brain
infections were linked with its use.
BARRY CALLEBAUT
German retailer Metro has proposed that Juergen Steinemann,
outgoing chief executive of Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut, should take
over as chairman from Franz Markus Haniel next year. [ID:nL5N10F3FZ>
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0715 CH CPI
0745 IT MARKIT PMI
0750 FR MARKIT PMI
0755 DE MARKIT PMI
0800 EZ MARKIT PMI
0800 IT INDUSTRIAL INPUT
0830 GB MARKIT PMI
0900 EZ RETAIL SALES
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0508 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,093.32 -0.22 % -4.72
NIKKEI 20669.31 0.73 % 148.95
MSCI ASIA EX-JP <.MIAPJ0000PUS 447.71 -0.36 % -1.63
>
EUR/USD 1.087 -0.09 % -0.0010
USD/JPY 124.37 -0.01 % -0.0100
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.243 -- 0.03
10-YR BUND YLD 0.647 -- 0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,086.60 -0.04 % -$0.40
US CRUDE $46.05 0.68 % 0.31
> Dollar, bond yields rise on Fed rate risk
> Wall Street moves lower on Apple, interest rate worries
> Nikkei edges up on some positive earnings, Toyota falls
> Prices fall on Fed's Lockhart comments, profit-taking
> Dollar gains after Fed official supports Sept rate hike
> Gold struggles near multi-year low as Fed comments buoy dollar
> London copper sags on stronger dollar, weak China outlook
> Brent rises above $50 ahead of U.S. oil stocks data
(Reporting by Liisa Tuhkanen)