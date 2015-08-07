European Factors to Watch on Friday August 7

LONDON, Aug 7 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 4 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX
to open 9 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open
flat.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
Banca Popolare di Sondrio Q2 2015 Banca Popolare di
ScpA Sondrio ScpA Earnings Release
Unione di Banche Italiane Q2 2015 Unione di Banche
ScpA Italiane ScpA Earnings Release
CSR PLC Half Year 2015 CSR PLC Earnings
Release
Banco Popolare Sc Q2 2015 Banco Popolare Sc
Earnings Release
Osram Licht AG Interim Q3 2015 Osram Licht AG
Earnings Release
Bellway PLC Bellway PLC Trading Statement
Release for the financial year
ending 31 July 2015
Allianz SE Q2 2015 Allianz SE Earnings
Release
Nokian Tyres plc Q2 2015 Nokian Tyres plc
Earnings Release
Erste Group Bank AG Q2 2015 Erste Group Bank AG
Earnings Release
Andritz AG Q2 2015 Andritz AG Earnings
Release
TDC A/S Q2 2015 TDC A/S Earnings
Release
Hexagon AB Q2 2015 Hexagon AB Earnings
Release
William Hill PLC Half Year 2015 William Hill PLC
Earnings Release
MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
Sotheby's Q2 2015 Sotheby's Earnings Release
Hershey Co Q2 2015 Hershey Co Earnings Release
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0545 CH Unemployment
0600 DE Industrial output, trade data
0645 FR Industrial output, trade data
0830 GB Trade data
1230 US Non-farm payrolls
1230 CA Employment data
1430 US ECRI Weekly
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0519 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,083.56 -0.78 % -16.28
NIKKEI 20708.06 0.21 % 43.62
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 443.79 -0.18 % -0.82
EUR/USD 1.0921 -0.02 % -0.0002
USD/JPY 124.78 0.04 % 0.0500
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.234 -- 0.00
10-YR BUND YLD 0.709 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,088.80 -0.02 % -$0.21
US CRUDE $44.83 0.38 % 0.17
> GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares set for third weekly drop
> US STOCKS-Media stock selloff leaves Wall Street bruised
> Nikkei falls on profit-taking ahead of US data
> TREASURIES-Prices gain ahead of U.S. jobs data
> FOREX-Dollar steadies after week of gains, U.S. jobs data eyed
> PRECIOUS-Gold faces longest weekly losing run since 1999
> METALS-Copper, aluminium near 6-year lows; set for weekly fall
> Crude oil futures up as investors await jobs data
(Reporting by Alistair Smout)