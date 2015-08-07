European Factors to Watch on Friday August 7

LONDON, Aug 7 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 4 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 9 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open flat. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING: Banca Popolare di Sondrio Q2 2015 Banca Popolare di ScpA Sondrio ScpA Earnings Release Unione di Banche Italiane Q2 2015 Unione di Banche ScpA Italiane ScpA Earnings Release CSR PLC Half Year 2015 CSR PLC Earnings Release Banco Popolare Sc Q2 2015 Banco Popolare Sc Earnings Release Osram Licht AG Interim Q3 2015 Osram Licht AG Earnings Release Bellway PLC Bellway PLC Trading Statement Release for the financial year ending 31 July 2015 Allianz SE Q2 2015 Allianz SE Earnings Release Nokian Tyres plc Q2 2015 Nokian Tyres plc Earnings Release Erste Group Bank AG Q2 2015 Erste Group Bank AG Earnings Release Andritz AG Q2 2015 Andritz AG Earnings Release TDC A/S Q2 2015 TDC A/S Earnings Release Hexagon AB Q2 2015 Hexagon AB Earnings Release William Hill PLC Half Year 2015 William Hill PLC Earnings Release MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Sotheby's Q2 2015 Sotheby's Earnings Release Hershey Co Q2 2015 Hershey Co Earnings Release MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0545 CH Unemployment 0600 DE Industrial output, trade data 0645 FR Industrial output, trade data 0830 GB Trade data 1230 US Non-farm payrolls 1230 CA Employment data 1430 US ECRI Weekly ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0519 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,083.56 -0.78 % -16.28 NIKKEI 20708.06 0.21 % 43.62 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 443.79 -0.18 % -0.82 EUR/USD 1.0921 -0.02 % -0.0002 USD/JPY 124.78 0.04 % 0.0500 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.234 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.709 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,088.80 -0.02 % -$0.21 US CRUDE $44.83 0.38 % 0.17 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares set for third weekly drop > US STOCKS-Media stock selloff leaves Wall Street bruised > Nikkei falls on profit-taking ahead of US data > TREASURIES-Prices gain ahead of U.S. jobs data > FOREX-Dollar steadies after week of gains, U.S. jobs data eyed > PRECIOUS-Gold faces longest weekly losing run since 1999 > METALS-Copper, aluminium near 6-year lows; set for weekly fall > Crude oil futures up as investors await jobs data (Reporting by Alistair Smout)