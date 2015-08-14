版本:
European Factors to Watch on Friday, August 14

LONDON, Aug 14 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open flat to 1 point lower, Germany's DAX to open 7 to
14 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open down 5
to 7 points, or 0.1 percent lower.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING:
    
    
 Fresenius Medical Care                 Q2 2015 Fresenius Medical Care
 AG & Co KGaA                           AG & Co KGaA Earnings Release
                                        (U.S. GAAP)
 William Demant Holding                 Q2 2015 William Demant Holding
 A/S                                    A/S Earnings Release
 Schindler Holding AG                   Half Year 2015 Schindler
                                        Holding AG Earnings Release
 Swiss Life Holding AG                  Half Year 2015 Swiss Life
                                        Holding AG Earnings Release
 LEG Immobilien AG                      Q2 2015 LEG Immobilien AG
                                        Earnings Release
 
    
        
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    
    0530    FR    GDP Preliminary
    0600    DE    GDP Flash
    0645    FR    Non-Farm Payrolls
    0800    IT    GDP Preliminary
    0830    GB    Construction
    0900    EZ    GDP, Inflation
    1230    CA    Manufacturing Sales
    1230    US    PPI
    1315    US    Industrial, Manufacturing Output
    1400    US    University of Michigan Sentiment
    1430    US    ECRI Weekly
    
    
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0513 GMT: 
    
    
                                            LAST  PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                                2,083.39  -0.13 %     -2.66
 NIKKEI                                 20545.42  -0.24 %    -50.13
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                          431.29  -0.09 %     -0.39
 EUR/USD                                  1.1156   0.07 %    0.0008
 USD/JPY                                  124.40  -0.01 %   -0.0100
 10-YR US TSY YLD                          2.171       --     -0.02
 10-YR BUND YLD                            0.637       --      0.00
 SPOT GOLD                             $1,112.65  -0.18 %    -$2.00
 US CRUDE                                 $42.01  -0.52 %     -0.22
 
  
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

