版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 27日 星期四 13:27 BJT

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen jumping back up at open

LONDON, Aug 27 European stocks were seen jumping higher at the
open on Thursday, buoyed by gains on Asian and U.S. markets after a leading U.S.
central bank official said the prospect of a September rate hike seemed "less
compelling" than before.
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by
111-127-points, or 1.9-2.1 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen
opening up by 199-275 points, or 2-2.8 percent higher, while France's CAC 40
 was seen rising by 114 points, or 2.5 percent higher.

    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
    DOLLAR GENERAL                
    DOLLAR TREE                   
    TIFFANY                       
    
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
    GERMAN IMPORT PRICES DATA            0700 
    UK NATIONWIDE HOUSE PRICE INDEX      0700 
    U.S. PRELIMINARY GDP                 1330    
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
    
    
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0525 GMT                            
                                       LAST    PCT CHG                   NET CHG
 S&P 500                           1,940.51      3.9 %                      72.9
 NIKKEI                           18,646.39     1.47 %                    269.56
                                                                                
 EUR/USD                              1.134     0.22 %                    0.0025
 USD/JPY                             120.02      0.1 %                    0.1200
 10-YR US TSY                         2.152         --                     -0.02
 YLD                                                    
 10-YR BUND YLD                       0.711         --                      0.00
 SPOT GOLD                        $1,126.66     0.13 %                     $1.51
 US CRUDE                            $39.47     2.25 %                      0.87
 
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks take heart from Wall Street rally, China gains
 
  > US STOCKS-Wall Street chalks up biggest gain in four years 
  > Nikkei rises as Wall Street gains soothe sentiment 
  > TREASURIES-U.S. long-dated bonds sag as Fed's Dudley downplays Sept rate
hike 
  > FOREX-Yen nurses losses as equities rally lifts mood 
  > PRECIOUS-Gold coasts along as stocks perk up, possible Fed hike delay
supports 
  > METALS-Copper gains as China stocks rally injects confidence 
  > Brent climbs by over $1 on crude stock draw, U.S. economic data 

 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐