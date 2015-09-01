版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 1日 星期二 13:26 BJT

European Factors to Watch on Tuesday, September 1

LONDON, Sept 1 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 85 to 104 points lower, or down as much as 1.7 percent,
Germany's DAX to open down 156 to 199 points, or as much as 1.9 percent
lower, and France's CAC 40 to open down 70 to 87 points, or 1.9 percent
lower.
       
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    
    0745    IT    Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI
    0750    FR    Markit Mfg PMI
    0755    DE    Markit/BME Mfg PMI
    0755    DE    Unemployment
    0800    EZ    Markit Mfg Final PMI
    0800    IT    Unemployment rate
    0830    GB    BOE consumer credit
    0830     GB    Mortgage lending
    0830    GB    M4 Money supply
    0830    GB    Markit/CIPS Mfg PMI
    0900    EZ    Unemployment rate
    0900    IT    GDP Final
    1230    CA    GDP
    1255    US    Redbook
    1330    CA    RBC Mfg PMI
    1345    US    Markit Mfg PMI
    1430    US    ISM
    
    
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0516 GMT:    
    
                                    LAST       PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                            1,972.18   -0.84 %  -16.69
 NIKKEI                             18355.88   -2.83 %  -534.6
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                    400.33     -0.82 %  -3.31
 EUR/USD                            1.1272     0.54 %   0.0061
 USD/JPY                            120.63     -0.49 %  -0.5900
 10-YR US TSY YLD                   2.186      --       -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                     0.807      --       0.01
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,142.40  0.73 %   $8.30
 US CRUDE                           $47.69     -3.07 %  -1.51
 
  
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip after downbeat China PMIs    
  > US STOCKS-Wall Street's worst month in 3 years ends on a sour note     
  > Nikkei falls as weak capex data sours mood                    
  > TREASURIES-Prices slip after oil rally triggers inflation fears    
  > FOREX-Yen, euro buoyed by risk aversion as equities retreat        
  > PRECIOUS-Gold gains as equities, dollar retreat                
  > METALS-London copper flat amid China factory woes; nickel slides    
  > Oil prices drop 3 pct as investors retreat from overnight gains    
    

 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐