European Factors to Watch-Shares seen up, focus on central banks

(Updates futures prices, adds company news)
LONDON, Sept 3 European shares headed for a higher open on
Thursday, tracking strong gains on Wall Street, with investors focusing on a
meeting of the European Central Bank later in the day and U.S. jobs data on
Friday for hints about the market's near-term direction.
The ECB is set to cut its inflation forecasts because of falling oil prices
and China's economic slowdown, and it will probably promise to beef up its
bond-buying programme if prospects weaken further. It is expected to leave rates
unchanged.
Investors will keep a close eye on Friday's U.S. jobs data, which could
provide clues about the Federal Reserve's likely move to raise interest rates.
"ADP employment in the U.S. was slightly below expectations at 190,000. This
may mean that the all-important non-farm payrolls data on Friday could similarly
undershoot," IG analyst Angus Nicholson said in a note.
"Market pricing for a rate hike at the Fed's 16-17 September meeting is
steadily being unwound; it now sits at 30 percent."
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC
40 and Britain's FTSE were up 0.8 to 1.0 percent at 0653 GMT.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index ended 0.2 percent higher on
Wednesday, while major U.S. share indexes finished 1.8 to
2.5 percent stronger.
COMPANY NEWS
SYNGENTA
Swiss agrichemicals group Syngenta AG plans to sell its vegetable seeds
business and buy back more than $2 billion worth of stock in a campaign to boost
shareholder returns after it rejected a takeover approach from Monsanto Co
.
EASYJET
British low-cost airline easyJet raised its full-year profit forecast by
around 7 percent after record passenger numbers in August helped to offset the
higher costs the group has faced this year.
BAYER
The drugmaker is likely to publish on Friday its "intention to float" the
plastics subsidiary Covestro, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung cited people
familiar with the plan a saying.
UCB,
Lannett Co Inc said it would buy Kremers Urban Pharmaceuticals Inc,
a U.S. unit of Belgian drugmaker UCB SA, for $1.23 billion to expand its
specialty generic drugs portfolio.
BMW, MERCEDES, AUDI
The carmakers have won U.S. antitrust approval to buy Nokia's maps business
for around 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion), the U.S. Federal Trade Commission
said on Wednesday.
COMMERZBANK, DEUTSCHE BANK
German banks are likely to face higher capital buffers as a result of a
supervisory review process due to conclude in the coming weeks, the head of the
country's financial watchdog Bafin said on Wednesday.
VIVENDI
French media group Vivendi reported higher second-quarter profit on
Wednesday, helped by strong growth in its Universal Music division, and said
recent asset sales could enable it to consider more acquisitions in the future.
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL
The energy major gained EU approval on Wednesday for its $58 billion
acquisition of Britain's BG Group, the second of four key markets needed
to clear the deal, but faced a slight delay in securing a decision in Australia.
EDF
French state-controlled utility EDF said on Thursday the EPR nuclear reactor
it is building in Flamanville, Normandy, will again be delayed to 2018 and
raised the cost estimate to 10.5 billion euros ($11.85 billion) from an initial
budget of 3 billion.
RIO TINTO
The miner predicted global iron ore demand will grow by 2 percent a year to
3 billion tonnes by 2030, which means new supply of the key steel-making
ingredient will be needed.
GLENCORE
Standard & Poor's on Thursday cut its outlook for Glencore to 'negative'
from 'stable' after slashing its price forecasts for metals and amid
uncertainties about China's economic outlook.
NOVARTIS
A U.S. appeals court has cleared the way for Novartis to launch the first
biosimilar drug in the United States as it declined on Wednesday to stop the
sale of the company's copycat version of Amgen Inc's blockbuster cancer
drug Neupogen.
ALTRAN
French IT services group Altran reports a 34 percent rise in net income and
says 2015 will be another year of profitable growth.
BARCLAYS
The UK bank said it would sell its Portugal-based non-core assets to Spain's
Bankinter SA for about 175 million euros ($197.47 million), as part of
chairman John McFarlane's turnaround plan to sell assets and cut costs.
ARM HOLDINGS
The UK chip designer will collaborate with IBM.
BERKELEY GROUP, WEIR GROUP
London-focused housebuilder Berkeley Group has replaced valve and pump maker
Weir Group in Britain's FTSE 100 index following a quarterly reshuffle,
FTSE Group announced.
DASSAULT AVIATION
France is confident it will sell 18 Dassault-built fighter jets to
Malaysia after submitting a formal proposal, a senior diplomatic source said on
Wednesday - extra firepower for one of China's neighbours in the South China
Sea.
FAURECIA
Faurecia selected as strategic partner of Volkswagen Group
VINCI
Vinci acquires French cloud builder APX Intégration.
LAFARGE
Following the completion of the merger to create LafargeHolcim, an
exceptional scrip dividend of one new LafargeHolcim Ltd share for every twenty
existing LafargeHolcim Ltd shares will be distributed to all LafargeHolcim Ltd
shareholders as announced earlier, the company said on Thursday.
RICHEMONT
Natalie Massenet, founder and executive chairman of online fashion group
Net-A-Porter (NAP) abruptly resigned on Wednesday ahead of its planned
acquisition by Italy's Yoox.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
> Asia shares stage patchy recovery but volatility remains high
> Wall Street surges as turbulence becomes the norm
> Nikkei up as bargain hunters enjoy temporary respite amid China break
> Prices slip on risk appetite, possible central bank selling
> Dollar rises with stocks as yen and euro slip, ECB awaited
> Gold slips on firmer dollar; U.S. jobs data eyed for cues
> London copper holds ground in holiday-thinned trade
> Oil prices fall on U.S. crude stocks build, but equity rally supports
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)