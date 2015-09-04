European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening sharply lower

LONDON, Sept 4 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 84 to 93 points lower, or down as much as 1.5 percent;
Germany's DAX to fall 170 to 176 points, or as much as 1.7 percent; and
France's CAC 40 to drop 81 to 84 points, or as much as 1.8 percent, on
Friday.
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0600 DE Industrial Orders
0645 FR Consumer Confidence
1230 US Non-farm payrolls
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0514 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,951.13 0.12 % 2.27
NIKKEI 17858.29 -1.78 % -324.1
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 389.18 -0.86 % -3.37
EUR/USD 1.1125 0.04 % 0.0004
USD/JPY 119.43 -0.52 % -0.6300
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.140 -- -0.03
10-YR BUND YLD 0.732 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,123.90 -0.08 % -$0.95
US CRUDE $46.14 -1.3 % -0.61
> Asian shares mixed as U.S. jobs report looms, ECB soothes
> Wall Street rises in volatile session ahead of jobs data
> Nikkei tumbles to fresh 7-month low as yen strengthens further
> Prices edge higher on dovish ECB, U.S. jobs data eyed
> Dovish ECB puts euro on the defensive, dollar awaits payrolls
> Gold retains 2-day decline ahead of U.S. jobs data
> London copper set for 2nd weekly gain
> Oil prices dip, investors wait on cues from U.S. jobs data
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)