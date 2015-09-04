版本:
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening sharply lower

LONDON, Sept 4 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 84 to 93 points lower, or down as much as 1.5 percent;
Germany's DAX to fall 170 to 176 points, or as much as 1.7 percent; and
France's CAC 40 to drop 81 to 84 points, or as much as 1.8 percent, on
Friday.
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    0600 DE Industrial Orders 
    0645 FR Consumer Confidence 
    1230 US Non-farm payrolls 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------  
 
    MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0514 GMT: 

                                               LAST   PCT CHG       NET CHG
 S&P 500                                   1,951.13    0.12 %          2.27
 NIKKEI                                    17858.29   -1.78 %        -324.1
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                             389.18   -0.86 %         -3.37
 EUR/USD                                     1.1125    0.04 %        0.0004
 USD/JPY                                     119.43   -0.52 %       -0.6300
 10-YR US TSY YLD                             2.140        --         -0.03
 10-YR BUND YLD                               0.732        --          0.00
 SPOT GOLD                                $1,123.90   -0.08 %        -$0.95
 US CRUDE                                    $46.14    -1.3 %         -0.61
 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)

