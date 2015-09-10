European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower

LONDON, Sept 10 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE
100 to open around 61 points lower, or down 1 percent, Germany's DAX
to fall about 124 points, or 1.2 percent, and France's CAC 40
to drop nearly 63 points, or 1.4 percent, on Thursday.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0518 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,942.04 -1.39 % -27.37
NIKKEI 18143.97 -3.34 % -626.54
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 398.08 -1.68 % -6.81
EUR/USD 1.1215 0.1 % 0.0011
USD/JPY 120.57 0.07 % 0.0900
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.190 -- 0.01
10-YR BUND YLD 0.704 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,108.20 0.23 % $2.50
US CRUDE $43.87 -0.63 % -0.28
> Asia stocks stumble as gloomy China, Japan data add to worries
> Wall St falls 1 percent, led by Apple, energy sector
> Nikkei falls, weak machinery data raises doubts about economy
> U.S. Treasury yields fall as buyers return to market
> Kiwi slides after NZ central bank cuts rates, cites China risks
> Gold holds near 4-week low as fund outflows, US data weigh
> London copper slips on profit-taking; China jitters persist
> Oil prices fall as Asia's leading economies slow further
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)