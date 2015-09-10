European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower

(Adds futures prices, company news) LONDON, Sept 10 European shares headed for a lower open on Thursday, tracking sharp losses on Wall Street and in Asia, after latest Chinese data further signalled that deflation remained a significant risk for the world's second-largest economy. China's manufacturers slashed prices at the fastest rate in six years in August as commodity prices fell and demand cooled. The producer price index fell 5.9 percent in August from the same period last year, its 42nd consecutive month of decline. At 0628 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE 100 were down 0.9 to 1.3 percent. Focus will be on European companies having exposure to Brazil, such as Anheuser-Busch InBev and British American Tobacco after Standard & Poor's downgraded Brazil's credit rating to junk grade on Wednesday. Major U.S. share indexes fell 1.2 to 1.5 percent lower on Wednesday, led by declines in shares of Apple and energy companies, which fell with oil prices. Apple announced a new version of the Apple TV with an app store and voice-controlled remote control. Some analysts said investors sold Apple shares because expectations were very high ahead of the event. In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.4 percent on Thursday, while Japan's Nikkei dropped 2.5 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 of top European shares ended 1.4 percent higher at 1,435.54 points in the previous session. COMPANY NEWS E.ON The German utility said it will retain responsibility for the remaining operation and dismantling of its nuclear generating capacity in Germany and not transfer it to Uniper. It also said it will book a significant net loss in 2015 as it expects to record impairment charges in the higher single-digit billion euro range. CREDIT AGRICOLE The French bank is nearing an agreement to pay about $900 million to resolve investigations into whether it illegally moved funds through the United States for blacklisted individuals and countries such as Sudan and Iran, according to a person familiar with the matter. MORRISONS Britain's No. 4 supermarket posted another slump in first-half profit and cautioned its turnaround would take time and require sustained investment. DIXONS CARPHONE The European electrical goods and mobile phone retailer reported a consensus-beating 8 percent rise in first quarter underlying sales, led by a strong showing in its home market Britain. HOME RETAIL GROUP Britain's biggest household goods retailer said sales at its Argos business fell again in its second quarter, as weak demand for electricals such as TVs and tablets persisted. NEXT Britain's second-largest clothing retailer by sales value posted a 7.1 percent rise in first-half profit on Thursday after selling more products than expected at full price. TOTAL The French energy group plans to operate the delayed coking unit at its Port Arthur, Texas, refinery at reduced production levels until a crane is repaired, which is expected to take up to four weeks, said sources familiar with plant operations. DAIMLER The future of the German automaker's Duesseldorf Sprinter plant is secured "far beyond 2020," the head of Mercedes-Benz Vans was quoted as saying by Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung. LUFTHANSA Lufthansa flights returned to normal on Thursday after a two-day strike by pilots locked in conflict with the German airline over cost cuts and pay. CREDIT SUISSE A New York state regulator has sought information from banks including Credit Suisse Group AG on potential manipulation of U.S. Treasury auctions, according to a person familiar with the matter. RWE The municipal shareholders of the German utility want former German economy minister Werner Mueller to chair the company's supervisory board, German newspapers Handelsblatt and Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported. BOUYGUES The company said University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust has awarded Bouygues UK, a subsidiary of Bouygues Construction, a contract worth 257 million euros to design and build a new hospital dedicated to advanced cancer treatment and surgery services in central London. FRAPORT Frankfurt airport passenger traffic rose 3.2 percent in August. DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR Shares in Asia's Apple suppliers fell after its phone, tablet and TV failed to impress investors. COLRUYT The retailer said it acquired a 40 percent interest in Belgian online underwear store MyUnderwear24. The current management, led by founder Toon Hermans, will retain 60 percent and remain in place. (bit.ly/1UHigro) UBI BANCA Italy's fifth biggest lender will limit the amount of money that can be paid to shareholders who will oppose its conversion into a joint-stock company and will ask to cash out, documents on the bank's website showed. INTESA SANPAOLO Intesa Sanpaolo plans to launch additional Tier 1 notes in the near future, depending on market conditions, the bank said on Wednesday. INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SA Grupo Villar Mir is placing up to 10 pct of Inmobiliaria Colonial SA in an accelerated bookbuilt offer, bookrunners Deutsche Bank AG and Morgan Stanley said after market close on Wednesday. MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0645 FR Industrial Output 0700 GB Halifax House Prices 1100 GB BoE Bank Rate 1230 US Initial Jobless Claims ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0518 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,942.04 -1.39 % -27.37 NIKKEI 18143.97 -3.34 % -626.54 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 398.08 -1.68 % -6.81 EUR/USD 1.1215 0.1 % 0.0011 USD/JPY 120.57 0.07 % 0.0900 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.190 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.704 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,108.20 0.23 % $2.50 US CRUDE $43.87 -0.63 % -0.28 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)