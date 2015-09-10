European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower

(Adds futures prices, company news)
LONDON, Sept 10 European shares headed for a lower open on
Thursday, tracking sharp losses on Wall Street and in Asia, after latest Chinese
data further signalled that deflation remained a significant risk for the
world's second-largest economy.
China's manufacturers slashed prices at the fastest rate in six years in
August as commodity prices fell and demand cooled. The producer price index fell
5.9 percent in August from the same period last year, its 42nd consecutive month
of decline.
At 0628 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX,
France's CAC and Britain's FTSE 100 were down 0.9 to 1.3
percent.
Focus will be on European companies having exposure to Brazil, such as
Anheuser-Busch InBev and British American Tobacco after
Standard & Poor's downgraded Brazil's credit rating to junk grade on Wednesday.
Major U.S. share indexes fell 1.2 to 1.5 percent lower
on Wednesday, led by declines in shares of Apple and energy companies,
which fell with oil prices.
Apple announced a new version of the Apple TV with an app store and
voice-controlled remote control. Some analysts said investors sold Apple shares
because expectations were very high ahead of the event.
In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 1.4 percent on Thursday, while Japan's Nikkei
dropped 2.5 percent.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 of top European shares ended 1.4 percent
higher at 1,435.54 points in the previous session.
COMPANY NEWS
E.ON
The German utility said it will retain responsibility for the remaining
operation and dismantling of its nuclear generating capacity in Germany and not
transfer it to Uniper. It also said it will book a significant net loss in 2015
as it expects to record impairment charges in the higher single-digit billion
euro range.
CREDIT AGRICOLE
The French bank is nearing an agreement to pay about $900 million to resolve
investigations into whether it illegally moved funds through the United States
for blacklisted individuals and countries such as Sudan and Iran, according to a
person familiar with the matter.
MORRISONS
Britain's No. 4 supermarket posted another slump in first-half profit and
cautioned its turnaround would take time and require sustained investment.
DIXONS CARPHONE
The European electrical goods and mobile phone retailer reported a
consensus-beating 8 percent rise in first quarter underlying sales, led by a
strong showing in its home market Britain.
HOME RETAIL GROUP
Britain's biggest household goods retailer said sales at its Argos business
fell again in its second quarter, as weak demand for electricals such as TVs and
tablets persisted.
NEXT
Britain's second-largest clothing retailer by sales value posted a 7.1
percent rise in first-half profit on Thursday after selling more products than
expected at full price.
TOTAL
The French energy group plans to operate the delayed coking unit at its Port
Arthur, Texas, refinery at reduced production levels until a crane is repaired,
which is expected to take up to four weeks, said sources familiar with plant
operations.
DAIMLER
The future of the German automaker's Duesseldorf Sprinter plant is secured
"far beyond 2020," the head of Mercedes-Benz Vans was quoted as saying by
Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung.
LUFTHANSA
Lufthansa flights returned to normal on Thursday after a two-day strike by
pilots locked in conflict with the German airline over cost cuts and pay.
CREDIT SUISSE
A New York state regulator has sought information from banks including
Credit Suisse Group AG on potential manipulation of U.S. Treasury auctions,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
RWE
The municipal shareholders of the German utility want former German economy
minister Werner Mueller to chair the company's supervisory board, German
newspapers Handelsblatt and Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung reported.
BOUYGUES
The company said University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
has awarded Bouygues UK, a subsidiary of Bouygues Construction, a contract worth
257 million euros to design and build a new hospital dedicated to advanced
cancer treatment and surgery services in central London.
FRAPORT
Frankfurt airport passenger traffic rose 3.2 percent in August.
DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR
Shares in Asia's Apple suppliers fell after its phone, tablet and
TV failed to impress investors.
COLRUYT
The retailer said it acquired a 40 percent interest in Belgian online
underwear store MyUnderwear24. The current management, led by founder Toon
Hermans, will retain 60 percent and remain in place. (bit.ly/1UHigro)
UBI BANCA
Italy's fifth biggest lender will limit the amount of money that can be paid
to shareholders who will oppose its conversion into a joint-stock company and
will ask to cash out, documents on the bank's website showed.
INTESA SANPAOLO
Intesa Sanpaolo plans to launch additional Tier 1 notes in the near future,
depending on market conditions, the bank said on Wednesday.
INMOBILIARIA COLONIAL SA
Grupo Villar Mir is placing up to 10 pct of Inmobiliaria Colonial SA in an
accelerated bookbuilt offer, bookrunners
Deutsche Bank AG and Morgan Stanley said after market close on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)