European Factors to Watch on Monday Sept. 14

LONDON, Sept 14 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 47 to 56 points higher, or up as much as 0.9 percent,
Germany's DAX to open up 78 to 94 points, or 0.9 percent higher, and
France's CAC 40 to open 34 to 42 points higher, or up 0.9 percent.
    
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    
    0715    CH    Producer/Import Price
    0800    IT    Consumer Prices/CPI Final
    0900    EZ    Industrial Production
    
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0520 GMT: 
    
                                          LAST  PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                              1,961.05   0.45 %      8.76
 NIKKEI                               18018.32  -1.35 %    -245.9
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                        399.19   0.07 %      0.28
 EUR/USD                                1.1342   0.03 %    0.0003
 USD/JPY                                120.38  -0.14 %   -0.1700
 10-YR US TSY YLD                        2.187       --      0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                          0.659       --      0.00
 SPOT GOLD                           $1,107.75   0.02 %     $0.25
 US CRUDE                               $44.58  -0.11 %     -0.05
 
  
 (Reporting by Alistair Smout)

