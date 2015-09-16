European Factors to Watch-Equity futures rise in run-up to Fed meeting

(Adds futures prices, more company news items)
LONDON, Sept 16 European equity futures rose on Wednesday, with
the region's stock markets set to be buoyed by gains overnight on U.S. and Asian
markets, although investors were expected to refrain from buying up big
positions before a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.
Futures on the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index and on
Germany's DAX advanced by 0.3 percent, while futures on Britain's FTSE
100 and on France's CAC rose 0.4 percent.
Asian shares followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday, albeit in thin
volume, and short-term U.S. bond yields held near 4 1/2-year highs as investors
braced for the possibility of the first interest rate hike in the United States
since 2006.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.9 percent on
Tuesday. Although the benchmark index is up more than 5 percent from a low hit
late last month, it is down about 14 percent from its peak two months ago,
mainly on concerns about the pace of economic growth in China and the prospects
of a U.S. rate hike.
On the macroeconomic front, there is UK employment and euro zone inflation
data later in the day.
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0613 GMT
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,978.09 1.28 % 25.06
NIKKEI 18,171.60 0.81 % 145.12
EUR/USD 1.1285 0.17 % 0.0019
USD/JPY 120.16 -0.22 % -0.2600
10-YR US TSY 2.263 -- -0.02
YLD
10-YR BUND YLD 0.762 -- 0.02
SPOT GOLD $1,105.04 0 % $0.04
US CRUDE $44.88 0.65 % 0.29
COMPANY NEWS:
ADIDAS :
The sports wear maker said it will become official outfitter for the U.S.
National Hockey League in a seven-year partnership.
ALTICE :
European telecoms holding company Altice has agreed to sell two
small Portugal cable operators to private equity fund Apax France for an
undisclosed price.
BMW :
BMW-owned Rolls-Royce Motors will sell fewer cars in 2015 than last year,
its chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday, echoing comments made recently by
other luxury automakers hit by cooling demand in China, the world's biggest car
market.
E.ON :
The company would be forced cut more costs, including jobs, if the political
environment deteriorates further, Chief Financial Officer Michael Sen told
Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published on Wednesday.
FIAT :
Ferrari expects stable sales in greater China this year, as stronger demand
for its luxury sportscars in Hong Kong and Taiwan offsets weaker sales in the
mainland, Enrico Galliera, senior vice president of its marketing division, said
on Tuesday.
GLENCORE :
British mining and trading group Glencore has launched a share sale
representing almost 10 percent of its issued capital as part of its previously
announced plans to cut debt.
INDITEX :
A recovery in Spanish high street spending and warm weather across Europe
helped boost sales at fashion giant Inditex in the first half, with a
healthy start to the new season auguring well for the owner of Zara.
MEDIASET :
Italy's biggest private broadcaster said on Tuesday it had invested in the
group that controls popular Italian radio stations Radio 105, Radio Monte Carlo
and Virgin Radio, in an effort to strengthen its radio business.
RICHEMONT :
Richemont, the world's second-largest luxury group, said sales grew
4 percent in the five months to August on a constant currencies basis, beating
analysts' expectations as double-digit growth in Europe and Japan offset
decreases in Asia Pacific and soft demand in Americas and the Middle East.
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND :
Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has agreed to pay $129.6 million to
resolve claims by a U.S. regulator that it sold toxic mortgage-backed securities
to now-failed credit unions, according to a court filing on Tuesday.
RWE :
The city of Essen sees no majority for a sale of its stake in utility RWE,
treasurer Lars Martin Klieve told German paper Rheinische Post in an interview
published on Wednesday.
SYNGENTA :
Swiss agrichemicals group Syngenta will highlight 15 new and
pipeline products in its crop protection portfolio with peak sales over $6
billion during its research and development (R&D) day presentation on Wednesday,
it said.
TELECOM ITALIA /VIVENDI :
French media company Vivendi could raise its 15.5 percent stake in
Telecom Italia again, possibly to about 20 percent of the capital,
French daily Les Echos said on Tuesday.
TECHNICOLOR :
Technicolor bought London-based visual effects advertising company The Mill
for 259 million euros on a debt-free basis. The deal, combined with the
acquisition of Cisco Connected Devices, will lead to high double-digit EPS
growth for 2016.
VENETO BANCA:
Unlisted Italian cooperative bank Veneto Banca said on Tuesday it plans to
raise up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in cash from shareholders in the
first half of 2016 as it works to meet capital requirements set by the European
Central Bank.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)