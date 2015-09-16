European Factors to Watch-Equity futures rise in run-up to Fed meeting

(Adds more company news items) LONDON, Sept 16 European equity futures rose on Wednesday, with the region's stock markets set to be buoyed by gains overnight on U.S. and Asian markets, although investors were expected to refrain from buying up big positions before a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. Futures on the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index on Germany's DAX, France's CAC and Britain's FTSE all rose between 0.5-0.9 percent. Asian shares followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday, albeit in thin volume, and short-term U.S. bond yields held near 4 1/2-year highs as investors braced for the possibility of the first interest rate hike in the United States since 2006. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.9 percent on Tuesday. Although the benchmark index is up more than 5 percent from a low hit late last month, it is down about 14 percent from its peak two months ago, mainly on concerns about the pace of economic growth in China and the prospects of a U.S. rate hike. On the macroeconomic front, there is UK employment and euro zone inflation data later in the day. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0613 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,978.09 1.28 % 25.06 NIKKEI 18,171.60 0.81 % 145.12 EUR/USD 1.1285 0.17 % 0.0019 USD/JPY 120.16 -0.22 % -0.2600 10-YR US TSY 2.263 -- -0.02 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.762 -- 0.02 SPOT GOLD $1,105.04 0 % $0.04 US CRUDE $44.88 0.65 % 0.29 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, US bond yields rise ahead of Fed rate decision > US STOCKS-Wall St rallies as clock ticks toward Fed decision > Nikkei gains on bargain hunting, Wall Street rally > TREASURIES-Yields shoot higher in thin trading ahead of Fed meeting > FOREX-Dollar grinds lower in Fed waiting game > PRECIOUS-Gold languishes near 1-mth lows ahead of Fed meeting > METALS-London copper bides time as markets look to Fed > U.S. oil extends gains on stock-draw, Brent lags with Asian economies COMPANY NEWS: ADIDAS : The sports wear maker said it will become official outfitter for the U.S. National Hockey League in a seven-year partnership. ALTICE : European telecoms holding company Altice has agreed to sell two small Portugal cable operators to private equity fund Apax France for an undisclosed price. BMW : BMW-owned Rolls-Royce Motors will sell fewer cars in 2015 than last year, its chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday, echoing comments made recently by other luxury automakers hit by cooling demand in China, the world's biggest car market. E.ON : The company would be forced cut more costs, including jobs, if the political environment deteriorates further, Chief Financial Officer Michael Sen told Boersen-Zeitung in an interview published on Wednesday. FIAT : Ferrari expects stable sales in greater China this year, as stronger demand for its luxury sportscars in Hong Kong and Taiwan offsets weaker sales in the mainland, Enrico Galliera, senior vice president of its marketing division, said on Tuesday. GLENCORE : British mining and trading group Glencore has launched a share sale representing almost 10 percent of its issued capital as part of its previously announced plans to cut debt. INDITEX : A recovery in Spanish high street spending and warm weather across Europe helped boost sales at fashion giant Inditex in the first half, with a healthy start to the new season auguring well for the owner of Zara. MEDIASET : Italy's biggest private broadcaster said on Tuesday it had invested in the group that controls popular Italian radio stations Radio 105, Radio Monte Carlo and Virgin Radio, in an effort to strengthen its radio business. PORTUGAL/NOVO BANCO: Uncertainty about capital requirements for Novo Banco meant offers for the bank, carved out of Banco Espirito Santo (BES) after a 4.9 billion euro ($5.5 billion) rescue in 2014, were too low, the central bank said on Tuesday. RICHEMONT : Richemont, the world's second-largest luxury group, said sales grew 4 percent in the five months to August on a constant currencies basis, beating analysts' expectations as double-digit growth in Europe and Japan offset decreases in Asia Pacific and soft demand in Americas and the Middle East. ROCHE : The biotechnology sector is in a "bubble", pushing prices for medium-sized companies with experimental drugs in late-stage development out of reach, the chief executive of drugmaker Roche said on Tuesday. ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND : Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC has agreed to pay $129.6 million to resolve claims by a U.S. regulator that it sold toxic mortgage-backed securities to now-failed credit unions, according to a court filing on Tuesday. RWE : The city of Essen sees no majority for a sale of its stake in utility RWE, treasurer Lars Martin Klieve told German paper Rheinische Post in an interview published on Wednesday. SYNGENTA : Swiss agrichemicals group Syngenta will highlight 15 new and pipeline products in its crop protection portfolio with peak sales over $6 billion during its research and development (R&D) day presentation on Wednesday, it said. TELECOM ITALIA /VIVENDI : French media company Vivendi could raise its 15.5 percent stake in Telecom Italia again, possibly to about 20 percent of the capital, French daily Les Echos said on Tuesday. TECHNICOLOR : Technicolor bought London-based visual effects advertising company The Mill for 259 million euros on a debt-free basis. The deal, combined with the acquisition of Cisco Connected Devices, will lead to high double-digit EPS growth for 2016. VENETO BANCA: Unlisted Italian cooperative bank Veneto Banca said on Tuesday it plans to raise up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in cash from shareholders in the first half of 2016 as it works to meet capital requirements set by the European Central Bank. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)