European Factors to Watch-Shares seen heading for steady open

LONDON, Sept 22 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open flat, Germany's DAX to gain 13 to 20 points, or about 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open unchanged, on Tuesday. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0517 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,966.97 0.46 % 8.94 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 405.97 0.32 % 1.29 EUR/USD 1.1193 0.06 % 0.0007 USD/JPY 120.47 -0.05 % -0.0600 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.199 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 0.684 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,133.00 -0.01 % -$0.10 US CRUDE $46.01 -1.44 % -0.67 > Asia shares rise, dollar firm on Fed, ECB views > Wall St rebounds with financials; biotechs drop > U.S. bond prices sag on supply, Fed officials' remarks > Dollar near 2-week high, supported by 2015 Fed hike view > Gold retains losses as firmer dollar, stocks dent safe-haven demand > Copper slips toward 2-week low as surplus drags > Oil prices drop as market torn between bulls and bears (Reporting by Atul Prakash)