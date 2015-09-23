版本:
European Factors to Watch-Shares head for lower open

LONDON, Sept 23 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE
100 to open 51 to 54 points lower, or down as much as 0.9 percent,
Germany's DAX to fall 88 to 92 points, or as much as 1 percent, and
France's CAC 40 to drop 30 to 32 points, or as much as 0.7 percent, on
Wednesday.
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0521 GMT:
    
 S&P 500                              1,942.74    -1.23 %       -24.23
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                        392.37    -2.77 %       -11.18
 EUR/USD                                1.1129      0.1 %       0.0011
 USD/JPY                                119.63    -0.41 %      -0.4900
 10-YR US TSY YLD                        2.132         --         0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                          0.600         --         0.00
 SPOT GOLD                           $1,123.40    -0.11 %       -$1.20
 US CRUDE                               $46.14    -0.47 %        -0.22
 

