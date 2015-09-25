European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening higher

(Adds company news items) LONDON, Sept 25 European stocks were seen opening higher on Friday, although the region's major indexes could still end the week with a loss following blows dealt to the market this week by an emissions test debacle at Volkswagen and new signs of a slowdown in China. The prospect of a U.S interest rate rise has also weighed on equity markets, and Federal Reserve head Janet Yellen said late on Thursday that she expects the U.S. central bank to begin raising interest rates later this year as long as inflation remains stable and the U.S. economy is strong enough to boost employment. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 59-69 points, or 1-1.2 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen opening up by 119-143 points, or 1.3-1.5 percent higher, while France's CAC 40 was seen up by 53 points, or 1.2 percent higher. Volkswagen shares will be in focus again in the wake of the company's U.S. emissions test rigging scandal. Volkswagen will name Matthias Mueller, the head of its Porsche sports car brand, as its chief executive, a source close to the matter said on Thursday. California was also preparing a major enforcement action against Volkswagen over its admitted cheating on tailpipe emissions tests. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0521 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,932.24 -0.34 % -6.52 NIKKEI 17,759.53 1.07 % 187.7 EUR/USD 1.1165 -0.57 % -0.0064 USD/JPY 120.25 0.16 % 0.1900 10-YR US TSY 2.143 -- 0.02 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.604 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,147.00 -0.57 % -$6.62 US CRUDE $45.26 0.78 % 0.35 > Asian shares erase gains, dollar gains as Yellen revives rate talk > US STOCKS-Wall St ends lower as Caterpillar, health stocks weigh > Nikkei edges down after weak inflation data, China woes > TREASURIES-U.S. bonds rise on stock losses, economic worries > FOREX-Dollar rebounds after Yellen keeps alive 2015 Fed rate hike view > PRECIOUS-Gold dips as Yellen says Fed on track to hike rates this year > METALS-London copper eyes largest weekly drop in two months > Oil prices stable as firm Chinese seasonal demand offsets weak Japan data COMPANY NEWS: ACCOR : The French hotel group is considering the possibility of transfering some 80 hotels in a new entity in which it would hold a minority stake, according to Les Echos newspaper. ADIDAS : Nike Inc's first-quarter profits outpaced expectations as surprisingly steep China growth boosted the world's largest sportswear maker, despite fears of a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy. Nike is a major rival of Adidas. BAYER : Dozens of women urged the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday to withdraw Bayer AG's permanent contraceptive device, Essure, saying not enough is known about its potential to harm users. HELLA : The company kept its outlook for lower operating profit in its fiscal 2015/16 year due to the failure of a supplier in China. MERCK : Merck and Pfizer signed an agreement with agilent technologies company Dako, to cooperate on the development of the investigational anti-PD-L1 antibody Avelumab. NOVARTIS : Novartis said the heart drug Entresto had been backed by the EU regulator. ROTHSCHILD/PARIS ORLEANS : Private bank and asset manager the Edmond de Rothschild Group said on Thursday it would press ahead with legal action against a rival branch of the banking dynasty over use of the Rothschild name. Shareholders in the rival business, whose holding company is known as Paris Orleans, voted on Thursday to change that name to Rothschild & Co with immediate effect. VOLKSWAGEN : Volkswagen will name Matthias Mueller, the head of its Porsche sports car brand, as its chief executive, a source close to the matter said on Thursday. California was also preparing a major enforcement action against Volkswagen over its admitted cheating on tailpipe emissions tests. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)