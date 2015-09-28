版本:
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower

LONDON, Sept 28 European stocks were seen opening lower on
Monday, tracking falls on Asian markets, while Spanish shares could come into
focus after separatists won a clear majority of seats in Catalonia's parliament
in an election. 
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by
25-26 points, or 0.4 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen opening down
by 83-87 points, or down by around 1 percent, while France's CAC 40 was
expected to fall by 46-49 points, or 1-1.1 percent lower.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0514 GMT                               
                                          LAST    PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                              1,931.34    -0.05 %     -0.9
 NIKKEI                              17,623.58    -1.44 %  -256.93
                                                                  
 EUR/USD                                1.1175    -0.17 %  -0.0019
 USD/JPY                                120.23    -0.27 %  -0.3200
 10-YR US TSY                            2.152         --    -0.02
 YLD                                                       
 10-YR BUND YLD                          0.642         --    -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                           $1,145.20    -0.06 %   -$0.66
 US CRUDE                               $45.29     -0.9 %    -0.41
 
 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

