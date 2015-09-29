版本:
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower

    LONDON, Sept 29 European stocks were seen opening lower on
Tuesday, with concerns over a Chinese economic slowdown and weakness in the
commodities sector weighing on markets.     
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open down by
41-48 points, or 0.7-0.8 percent lower. Germany's DAX was seen down by
30-57 points, or 0.3-0.6 percent lower, while France's CACM 40 was seen
down by 35-42 points, or 0.8-1.0 percent lower.
    Asian shares skidded to 3-1/2-year lows and the dollar sagged on Tuesday,
pulled down by a sharp losses on Wall Street after weak Chinese data rekindled
worries about its fragile economy. 
    Shares in commodity trading firms were hit hard and a Japanese shipper filed
for bankruptcy on Tuesday, in the latest signs that tumbling energy and raw
material prices are triggering a sector-wide crisis. 
    Commodities struggled after fears of weaker demand pushed them to multi-year
lows overnight. Adding to the gloom, commodity trader Glencore's Hong
Kong-listed shares were around 28-percent lower on Tuesday, after its
London-listed stock plunged on debt worries a day earlier. 
    The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 2.2 percent on
Monday, with the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index falling
2.4 percent.        
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0513 GMT                                 
                                            LAST   PCT CHUG      NET
                                                                CHUG
 S&P 500                                1,881.77    -2.57 %   -49.57
 NIKKEI                                16,962.57    -3.87 %  -682.54
                                                                    
 EUR/USD                                  1.1263     0.18 %   0.0020
 USD/JPY                                  119.42    -0.41 %  -0.4900
 10-YR US STY                              2.068         --    -0.03
 YTD                                                         
 10-YR BUND YTD                            0.589         --    -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                             $1,129.36     -0.2 %   -$2.29
 US CRUDE                                 $44.45     0.05 %     0.02
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares skid to 3-1/2-year lows on China anxiety
 
  > US STOCKS-Wall St drops as anxious investors eye China 
  > Nikkei tumbles to 8-month low on fresh China worries, falling commodities
 
  > TREASURIES-Prices gain as global stocks, commodities fall 
  > FOREX-Yen firms on heightened risk aversion, commodity currencies slip
 
  > PRECIOUS-Platinum hits fresh 6-1/2-yr low; gold pressured by US rate view
 
  > METALS-London copper near 6-yr lows; plunge in miner shares spooks market
 
  > Oil prices remain weak on Asia economy woes; shares in commodity firms
tumble 
    
    COMPANY NEWS:
    AIRBUS :
    Airbus sales chief John Leahy, on whose watch the European
planemaker has sold planes worth a trillion dollars, is set to remain in his
post, pushing aside earlier talk of retirement, two people with knowledge of the
decision said. 
    
    DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR :
    Cypress Semiconductor Corp has withdrawn its offer for Atmel Corp
, in the second failed attempt by the company to acquire a chipmaker
this year. Atmel, which makes small processors called microcontrollers used in a
wide array of electronics, agreed this month to be bought by Dialog
Semiconductor Plc for about $4.6 billion. 
    
    E.ON :
    E.ON Russia, a unit of Germany's biggest utility,
expects no growth in power consumption and output in Russia next year as the
country's economic downturn worsens, its chief executive said on Monday.
 
    
    GAMESA :
    Gamesa said it has signed a contract to supply 72.5 MW in capacity for
windfarms in Turkey (52.5 MW), Cyprus (10 MW) and Kuwait (10MW). 
    
    GLENCORE :
    Commodity trader Glencore's Hong Kong-listed shares were around
28-percent lower on Tuesday, after its London-listed stock plunged on debt
worries a day earlier. 
    
    RWE :
    The German government should help RWE financially as the country's
largest utility grapples with Berlin's decision to phase out nuclear power and
push into renewable energy, a senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's
conservatives said. 
    
    SANOFI :
    Sanofi and Eli Lilly said they agreed to end a lawsuit
over Lilly's right to market a copy of the French drugmaker's injectable insulin
product in the United States. Sanofi also added that its application for review
for its new drug, lixisenatide, a diabetes treatment, had been accepted by the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration.  
    
    SOCIETE GENERALE :
    French bank Societe Generale is considering closing up to one in
five branches by 2020, financial daily Les Echos said on Monday, quoting labour
union sources. 
    
    VOLKSWAGEN :
    The supervisory board of Volkswagen's Porsche business may name
the sports-car maker's production chief Oliver Blume as the division's new chief
executive this week, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
 

 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

