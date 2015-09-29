European Factors to Watch-Equity futures fall, Glencore slumps in HK

(Adds futures prices, company news items) LONDON, Sept 29 European equity futures fell on Tuesday, with concerns over a Chinese economic slowdown and weakness in the commodities sector weighing on markets, while shares in commodity trader Glencore slumped in Hong Kong. Futures on the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX , France's CAC and Britain's FTSE were all down by 1.1-1.3 percent. Asian shares skidded to 3-1/2-year lows and the dollar sagged on Tuesday, pulled down by a sharp losses on Wall Street after weak Chinese data rekindled worries about its fragile economy. Shares in commodity trading firms were hit hard and a Japanese shipper filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday, in the latest signs that tumbling energy and raw material prices are triggering a sector-wide crisis. Commodities struggled after fears of weaker demand pushed them to multi-year lows overnight. Adding to the gloom, commodity trader Glencore's Hong Kong-listed shares were around 27-percent lower on Tuesday, after its London-listed stock plunged on debt worries a day earlier. The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 2.2 percent on Monday, with the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index falling 2.4 percent. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0605 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,881.77 -2.57 % -49.57 NIKKEI 16,930.84 -4.05 % -714.27 EUR/USD 1.1264 0.19 % 0.0021 USD/JPY 119.47 -0.37 % -0.4400 10-YR US TSY 2.074 -- -0.02 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.574 -- -0.03 SPOT GOLD $1,126.36 -0.47 % -$5.29 US CRUDE $44.41 -0.05 % -0.02 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares skid to 3-1/2-year lows on China anxiety > US STOCKS-Wall St drops as anxious investors eye China > Nikkei tumbles to 8-month low on fresh China worries, falling commodities > TREASURIES-Prices gain as global stocks, commodities fall > FOREX-Yen firms on heightened risk aversion, commodity currencies slip > PRECIOUS-Platinum hits fresh 6-1/2-yr low; gold pressured by US rate view > METALS-London copper near 6-yr lows; plunge in miner shares spooks market > Oil prices remain weak on Asia economy woes; shares in commodity firms tumble COMPANY NEWS: AIRBUS : Airbus sales chief John Leahy, on whose watch the European planemaker has sold planes worth a trillion dollars, is set to remain in his post, pushing aside earlier talk of retirement, two people with knowledge of the decision said. DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR : Cypress Semiconductor Corp has withdrawn its offer for Atmel Corp , in the second failed attempt by the company to acquire a chipmaker this year. Atmel, which makes small processors called microcontrollers used in a wide array of electronics, agreed this month to be bought by Dialog Semiconductor Plc for about $4.6 billion. E.ON : E.ON Russia, a unit of Germany's biggest utility, expects no growth in power consumption and output in Russia next year as the country's economic downturn worsens, its chief executive said on Monday. GAMESA : Gamesa said it has signed a contract to supply 72.5 MW in capacity for windfarms in Turkey (52.5 MW), Cyprus (10 MW) and Kuwait (10MW). GLENCORE : Commodity trader Glencore's Hong Kong-listed shares were around 28-percent lower on Tuesday, after its London-listed stock plunged on debt worries a day earlier. RWE : The German government should help RWE financially as the country's largest utility grapples with Berlin's decision to phase out nuclear power and push into renewable energy, a senior member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives said. SANOFI : Sanofi and Eli Lilly said they agreed to end a lawsuit over Lilly's right to market a copy of the French drugmaker's injectable insulin product in the United States. Sanofi also added that its application for review for its new drug, lixisenatide, a diabetes treatment, had been accepted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. SOCIETE GENERALE : French bank Societe Generale is considering closing up to one in five branches by 2020, financial daily Les Echos said on Monday, quoting labour union sources. VOLKSWAGEN : The supervisory board of Volkswagen's Porsche business may name the sports-car maker's production chief Oliver Blume as the division's new chief executive this week, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. About 2 million of the 11 million diesel engines involved in the Volkswagen VOWG.DE emissions scandal were manufactured at an Audi plant in western Hungary, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga told private broadcaster TV2 on Tuesday. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)