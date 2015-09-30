版本:
European Factors to Watch-Shares seen rising at open

LONDON, Sept 30 European stocks were seen opening higher on
Wednesday, tracking a recovery on Asian and U.S. equity markets and marking a
modest rebound after falling in the previous two sessions.     
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by
54-68 points, or 0.9-1.2 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen opening
up by 97-115 points, or 1.0-1.2 percent higher, while France's CAC 40 
was seen opening up by 41-53 points, or 0.9-1.2 percent higher.
    The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index closed down 0.6 percent on
Tuesday, leaving the index lingering near its lowest levels so far in 2015.
 
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0515 GMT                                      
                                                 LAST    PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                                     1,884.09     0.12 %     2.32
 NIKKEI                                     17,436.98     2.99 %   506.14
                                                                         
 EUR/USD                                       1.1242    -0.03 %  -0.0003
 USD/JPY                                       119.93     0.18 %   0.2200
 10-YR US TSY                                   2.076         --     0.02
 YLD                                                              
 10-YR BUND YLD                                 0.581         --    -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                                  $1,125.30    -0.16 %   -$1.76
 US CRUDE                                      $44.85    -0.84 %    -0.38
 
 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

