版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 1日 星期四 13:23 BJT

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen rising at open

LONDON, Oct 1 European stocks were seen opening higher on
Thursday, boosted by gains on Asian and U.S. equity markets.
    Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by
72-77 points, or 1.2-1.3 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen opening
up by 101-106 points, or 1.1 percent higher, while France's CAC 40 was
seen up by 49-52 points, or 1.1-1.2 percent higher.
    China's factory activity fell to a more than 6-year low in September while
growth in the once-resilient services sector came close to stalling, private
surveys showed, fuelling fears that the world's second biggest economy may be
slowing more sharply than expected. 
    However, some traders viewed the weak Chinese data as a sign that China may
undertake more economic stimulus measures to bolster the country's economy.
    "It looks like the logic of bad news is good is here again and the bulls are
naturally sniffing some more loose central bank policy," said Jonathan Sudaria,
dealer at LondoN Capital Group.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  
 MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0521 GMT                                       
                                                  LAST    PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                                      1,920.03     1.91 %    35.94
 NIKKEI                                      17,784.74     2.28 %   396.59
 EUR/USD                                        1.1149    -0.24 %  -0.0027
 USD/JPY                                        120.20     0.31 %   0.3700
 10-YR US TSY                                    2.058         --     0.00
 YLD                                                               
 10-YR BUND YLD                                  0.586         --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                                   $1,114.40    -0.02 %   -$0.20
 
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia extends global gains, China PMIs taken in stride
 
  > US STOCKS-Wall St ends worst quarter in four years with a rally 
  > Nikkei jumps on Wall St strength, relief China PMIs mostly meet expectations
 
  > TREASURIES-Bond prices dip on positive private sector employment data 
  > FOREX-Dollar firms, but gains seen limited ahead of U.S. jobs report 
  > PRECIOUS-Gold struggles near 2-week low after strong U.S. data 
  > METALS-Copper up as China PMI sparks stimulus hopes, short-covering 
  > Oil edges up on estimate of strong demand, Syria a risk 
    

 (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐