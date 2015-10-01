European Factors to Watch-Shares seen rising at open

LONDON, Oct 1 European stocks were seen opening higher on Thursday, boosted by gains on Asian and U.S. equity markets. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open up by 72-77 points, or 1.2-1.3 percent higher. Germany's DAX was seen opening up by 101-106 points, or 1.1 percent higher, while France's CAC 40 was seen up by 49-52 points, or 1.1-1.2 percent higher. China's factory activity fell to a more than 6-year low in September while growth in the once-resilient services sector came close to stalling, private surveys showed, fuelling fears that the world's second biggest economy may be slowing more sharply than expected. However, some traders viewed the weak Chinese data as a sign that China may undertake more economic stimulus measures to bolster the country's economy. "It looks like the logic of bad news is good is here again and the bulls are naturally sniffing some more loose central bank policy," said Jonathan Sudaria, dealer at LondoN Capital Group. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0521 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,920.03 1.91 % 35.94 NIKKEI 17,784.74 2.28 % 396.59 EUR/USD 1.1149 -0.24 % -0.0027 USD/JPY 120.20 0.31 % 0.3700 10-YR US TSY 2.058 -- 0.00 YLD 10-YR BUND YLD 0.586 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,114.40 -0.02 % -$0.20 > GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia extends global gains, China PMIs taken in stride > US STOCKS-Wall St ends worst quarter in four years with a rally > Nikkei jumps on Wall St strength, relief China PMIs mostly meet expectations > TREASURIES-Bond prices dip on positive private sector employment data > FOREX-Dollar firms, but gains seen limited ahead of U.S. jobs report > PRECIOUS-Gold struggles near 2-week low after strong U.S. data > METALS-Copper up as China PMI sparks stimulus hopes, short-covering > Oil edges up on estimate of strong demand, Syria a risk (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta)