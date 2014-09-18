European Factors to Watch on Thursday Sept 18

PARIS, Sept 18 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 15 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 27 points higher, or up 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 13 points higher, or up 0.3 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : No major European company due to report results. MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q1 2015 ConAgra Foods Inc Q1 2015 Oracle Corp Q2 2015 Red Hat Inc MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0830 GB retail sales Aug 1230 US housing starts Aug 1230 US building permits Aug 1230 US initial jobless w/e ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0524 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,001.57 0.13 % 2.59 NIKKEI 16080.68 1.21 % 192.01 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 491.59 -0.68 % -3.36 EUR/USD 1.2857 -0.06 % -0.0008 USD/JPY 108.75 0.35 % 0.3800 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.616 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.053 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,222.99 0 % $0.00 US CRUDE $93.77 -0.69 % -0.65 > GLOBAL MARKETS-DOLLAR/YEN AT 6-YR PEAK AFTER FED, NIKKEI UP > US STOCKS-WALL ST EDGES HIGHER AFTER FED; DOW SETS RECORD > NIKKEI RISES TO NEW 8-MTH HIGH AS WEAK YEN POWERS EXPORTERS; SONY DIVES > BOND YIELDS EDGE HIGHER ON HAWKISH FED VIEWS, SUPPLY EXPECTATIONS > FOREX-DOLLAR/YEN HITS 6-YR HIGH AS MARKETS BUY 'HAWKISH' FED GUIDANCE > PRECIOUS-GOLD SKIDS TO 8-1/2 MONTH LOW ON U.S. RATE HIKE FEARS > METALS-LONDON COPPER SLIPS AS MARKETS EYE STEEPER U.S. RATE HIKES > BRENT FALLS TOWARDS $98 ON STRONG DOLLAR, US CRUDE STOCKS SPIKE (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)