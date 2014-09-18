版本:
European Factors to Watch on Thursday Sept 18

PARIS, Sept 18 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 15 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX 
to open 27 points higher, or up 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open
13 points higher, or up 0.3 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :
    No major European company due to report results.
    
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
    Q1 2015 ConAgra Foods Inc                        
    Q1 2015 Oracle Corp                             
    Q2 2015 Red Hat Inc                        
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    0830 GB retail sales Aug
    1230 US housing starts Aug
    1230 US building permits Aug
    1230 US initial jobless w/e
    
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0524 GMT: 
    
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             2,001.57    0.13 %     2.59
 NIKKEI                              16080.68    1.21 %   192.01
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       491.59   -0.68 %    -3.36
 EUR/USD                               1.2857   -0.06 %  -0.0008
 USD/JPY                               108.75    0.35 %   0.3800
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.616        --     0.02
 10-YR BUND YLD                         1.053        --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,222.99       0 %    $0.00
 US CRUDE                              $93.77   -0.69 %    -0.65
  
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-DOLLAR/YEN AT 6-YR PEAK AFTER FED, NIKKEI UP 
  > US STOCKS-WALL ST EDGES HIGHER AFTER FED; DOW SETS RECORD 
  > NIKKEI RISES TO NEW 8-MTH HIGH AS WEAK YEN POWERS EXPORTERS; SONY DIVES 
  > BOND YIELDS EDGE HIGHER ON HAWKISH FED VIEWS, SUPPLY EXPECTATIONS 
  > FOREX-DOLLAR/YEN HITS 6-YR HIGH AS MARKETS BUY 'HAWKISH' FED GUIDANCE 
  > PRECIOUS-GOLD SKIDS TO 8-1/2 MONTH LOW ON U.S. RATE HIKE FEARS 
  > METALS-LONDON COPPER SLIPS AS MARKETS EYE STEEPER U.S. RATE HIKES 
  > BRENT FALLS TOWARDS $98 ON STRONG DOLLAR, US CRUDE STOCKS SPIKE 
    

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
