European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening lower

LONDON, Sept 22 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 24 to 25 points lower, or down as much as 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 50 to 51 points, or as much as 0.5 percent, and France's CAC 40 to drop 20 to 22 points, or as much as 0.5 percent, on Monday. U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q4 2014 AutoZone Inc. MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 1400 EZ Consumer Confidence 1400 US Existing Home Sales ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0519 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,010.40 -0.05 % -0.96 NIKKEI 16191.92 -0.79 % -129.25 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 487.57 -1.07 % -5.28 EUR/USD 1.2859 0.24 % 0.0031 USD/JPY 108.79 -0.2 % -0.2200 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.562 -- -0.03 10-YR BUND YLD 1.037 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,213.40 -0.23 % -$2.79 US CRUDE $92.01 -0.43 % -0.40 > ASIAN SHARES SLIP, DOLLAR PULLS AWAY FROM HIGHS > WALL ST FLAT AS ORACLE TAKES AIR OUT OF ALIBABA DEBUT > NIKKEI FALLS AS INVESTORS POCKET QUICK GAINS ON SOFTBANK > LONG-DATED TREASURIES RISE IN BARGAIN HUNTING FROM RECENT DIP > DOLLAR WELL BID ON FED OUTLOOK, NO G20 REPRIEVE FOR YEN > SILVER SLUMPS TO 4-YEAR LOW; GOLD LOOKS LIKELY TO TEST $1,200 > LONDON COPPER HITS 3-MONTH LOW ON DOLLAR, CHINA CONCERNS > BRENT FALLS BACK BELOW $98 ON SLUGGISH DEMAND, AMPLE SUPPLY (Reporting by Atul Prakash)