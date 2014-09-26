European Factors to Watch-Shares set for steady open

LONDON, Sept 26 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open flat, Germany's DAX to open between 9 points lower and 9 points higher, and France's CAC 40 to gain 4 to 5 points, on Friday. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 0.9 percent lower at 1,373.09 points in the previous session. U.S. stocks ended with sharp losses on Thursday, with the S&P 500 suffering its biggest one-day decline since July, as Apple tumbled and the dollar rose to a four-year high. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.5 percent, the S&P 500 lost 1.6 percent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.94 percent. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0700 DE Gfk Consumer Sentiment 0745 FR Consumer Confidence 0900 IT Business Confidence 1330 US GDP Final 1455 US Univ Mich Sentiment 1530 US ECRI Weekly ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0518 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,965.99 -1.62 % -32.31 NIKKEI 16240.13 -0.82 % -134.01 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 479.24 -0.77 % -3.71 EUR/USD 1.2745 -0.03 % -0.0004 USD/JPY 109.00 0.24 % 0.2600 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.500 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.976 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,222.70 0.02 % $0.26 US CRUDE $92.56 0.03 % 0.03 > ASIAN SHARES SHUDDER UNDER WALL STREET'S SHADOW > WALL ST ENDS SHARPLY LOWER, S&P BELOW KEY SUPPORT LEVEL > NIKKEI HITS 1-WK LOW ON WALL ST, PAUSE IN WEAK YEN TREND > BOND YIELDS FALL ON SAFETY BIDS, REPORTED DRAGHI COMMENTS > DOLLAR REBOUNDS VS YEN AFTER JAPAN SAYS GPIF REFORM ON TRACK > GOLD SET TO SNAP 3-WEEK LOSING STREAK BUT CAUTION PREVAILS > COPPER EYES WEEKLY LOSS ON CHINA DEMAND CONCERNS > BRENT HOLDS ABOVE $97, SET FOR WEEKLY FALL ON AMPLE SUPPLY (Reporting by Atul Prakash)