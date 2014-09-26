版本:
European Factors to Watch-Shares set for steady open

LONDON, Sept 26 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE
100 to open flat, Germany's DAX to open between 9 points lower
and 9 points higher, and France's CAC 40 to gain 4 to 5 points, on
Friday.
    The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended 0.9 percent
lower at 1,373.09 points in the previous session.
    U.S. stocks ended with sharp losses on Thursday, with the S&P 500 suffering
its biggest one-day decline since July, as Apple tumbled and the dollar rose to
a four-year high. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.5 percent, the
S&P 500 lost 1.6 percent and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.94
percent. 
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
    0700 DE Gfk Consumer Sentiment
    0745 FR Consumer Confidence
    0900 IT Business Confidence 
    1330 US GDP Final
    1455 US Univ Mich Sentiment 
    1530 US ECRI Weekly
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0518 GMT: 
                                           LAST    PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                               1,965.99    -1.62 %    -32.31
 NIKKEI                                16240.13    -0.82 %   -134.01
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                         479.24    -0.77 %     -3.71
 EUR/USD                                 1.2745    -0.03 %   -0.0004
 USD/JPY                                 109.00     0.24 %    0.2600
 10-YR US TSY YLD                         2.500         --     -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                           0.976         --      0.00
 SPOT GOLD                            $1,222.70     0.02 %     $0.26
 US CRUDE                                $92.56     0.03 %      0.03
 
  > ASIAN SHARES SHUDDER UNDER WALL STREET'S SHADOW                
  > WALL ST ENDS SHARPLY LOWER, S&P BELOW KEY SUPPORT LEVEL               
  > NIKKEI HITS 1-WK LOW ON WALL ST, PAUSE IN WEAK YEN TREND              
  > BOND YIELDS FALL ON SAFETY BIDS, REPORTED DRAGHI COMMENTS           
  > DOLLAR REBOUNDS VS YEN AFTER JAPAN SAYS GPIF REFORM ON TRACK        
  > GOLD SET TO SNAP 3-WEEK LOSING STREAK BUT CAUTION PREVAILS          
  > COPPER EYES WEEKLY LOSS ON CHINA DEMAND CONCERNS                   
  > BRENT HOLDS ABOVE $97, SET FOR WEEKLY FALL ON AMPLE SUPPLY           

 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)
