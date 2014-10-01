European Factors to Watch-Indexes to start 4th quarter on back foot

LONDON, Oct 1 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 15 to 20 points lower, or as much as 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to open 22 to 27 points lower, or as much as 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 16 to 18 points lower, or as much as 0.4 percent. COMPANY NEWS NOVARTIS A federal judge said Novartis AG must face a U.S. government lawsuit accusing the Swiss drugmaker of paying multimillion-dollar kickbacks, including a $9,750 dinner for three at a Japanese restaurant, to induce doctors to prescribe its drugs. ORANGE French state-owned fund Bpifrance said on Tuesday it was trimming its stake in telecom group Orange by 1.9 percent of the total capital to finance new investments. UBS Swiss bank UBS must deposit a 1.1 billion-euro ($1.39 billion) guarantee to cover potential fines should it be found guilty of helping rich French customers avoid tax, a source familiar with the court procedure said on Tuesday. JULIUS BAER Swiss private bank Julius Baer is cooperating in a French investigation into suspected money laundering and tax fraud by a former client involved in the European carbon allowances market, a spokeswoman said, following French media reports. LLOYDS Investors are joining forces to sue Britain's biggest retail bank Lloyds and five former executives, alleging they were misled over an ill-fated deal in 2008 they say wiped about 6 billion pounds ($10 billion) off the total value of shares. ALLIANZ The insurance group's Pimco subsidiary intends to expand its equities business and there will be no difference in the firm's portfolio management since the departure of former chief investment officer Bill Gross, two top Pimco executives said on Tuesday. Separately, influential pension consultant Mercer Investment Management has downgraded its ratings on five Pimco funds, possibly triggering another wave of institutional investor outflows from the bond fund manager. BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA The foundation that is a shareholder in Italy's No. 3 lender, Monte dei Paschi di Siena, said on Tuesday there was uncertainty over whether an ongoing health check of European banks would result in further capital requirements for the Siena-based bank. GREEK BANKS Greece has won an important concession from the European Central Bank (ECB) that could help its top four lenders pass a landmark review of the euro zone's banking sector, three sources familiar with the process told Reuters. UNICREDIT The ECB's health check of European banks could force some lenders to rethink their strategy in central and eastern Europe and even withdraw from parts of the region, according to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's new regional banking expert. Austrian property group S Immo will submit a binding offer for UniCredit Bank Austria's 16.4 percent stake in compatriot CA Immobilien , it said on Tuesday as bidding for the stake heated up. BANCO DE SABADELL, BANCO POPULAR Portugal has begun sounding out Spanish banks on their interest in buying Novo Banco, the successor to the state-rescued Banco Espirito Santo (BES), several sources familiar with the talks said on Tuesday. Spain's mid-sized Sabadell and Popular, which already have offices and interests in neighbouring Portugal, were among those approached by the Bank of Portugal, the sources said. ANGLO AMERICAN The miner said on Tuesday that it obtained a Brazilian license to start operating its long-delayed, $14 billion Minas-Rio iron ore mining project, which is expected to enable its first shipment of ore by year-end. LUFTHANSA Five separate labour strikes by pilots have cost the airline a total double-digit million euro sum, on top of 60 million euros from a three-day strike last spring, Lufthansa's personnel chief Bettina Volkens told German daily Bild. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : J SAINSBURY PLC Q2 TRADE MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0730 CH PMI Sep 0745 IT Markit/ADACI Mf Sep 0750 FR Markit Mfg PMI SeP 0755 DE Markit/BME Mfg Sep 0800 EZ Markit Mfg Fina Sep 1215 US ADP National Employment Sep 1400 US Construction Sp Aug 1400 US ISM Manufacturing Sep ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0530 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,972.29 -0.28 % -5.51 NIKKEI 16130.71 -0.26 % -42.81 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 471.23 -0.36 % -1.7 EUR/USD 1.2618 -0.1 % -0.0013 USD/JPY 109.85 0.19 % 0.2100 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.506 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.948 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,205.40 -0.28 % -$3.34 US CRUDE $91.59 0.47 % 0.43 > ASIAN SHARES SLIP, DOLLAR NEAR HIGHS; HK UNREST EYED > WALL ST ENDS DOWN FOR DAY, MONTH; INDEXES GAIN IN QTR > NIKKEI LITTLE CHANGED AFTER MIXED TANKAN DATA > U.S. TREASURIES PRICES FALL; JOBS REPORT IN FOCUS > DOLLAR SCALES 6-YR PEAK VS YEN, AUSSIE FALTERS ON WEAK DATA > OLD STRUGGLES NEAR 9-MONTH LOW; PLATINUM HITS 5-YEAR TROUGH > LONDON COPPER SLIPS TO WEAKEST SINCE JUNE ON DOLLAR > BRENT RISES ABOVE $95 AFTER CHINA PMI, BUT GLUT CAPS GAINS (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)