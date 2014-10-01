European Factors to Watch-Indexes to start 4th quarter on back foot

LONDON, Oct 1 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 15 to 20 points lower, or as much as 0.3 percent, Germany's
DAX to open 22 to 27 points lower, or as much as 0.3 percent, and
France's CAC 40 to open 16 to 18 points lower, or as much as 0.4
percent.
COMPANY NEWS
NOVARTIS
A federal judge said Novartis AG must face a U.S. government lawsuit
accusing the Swiss drugmaker of paying multimillion-dollar kickbacks, including
a $9,750 dinner for three at a Japanese restaurant, to induce doctors to
prescribe its drugs.
ORANGE
French state-owned fund Bpifrance said on Tuesday it was trimming its stake
in telecom group Orange by 1.9 percent of the total capital to finance new
investments.
UBS
Swiss bank UBS must deposit a 1.1 billion-euro ($1.39 billion) guarantee to
cover potential fines should it be found guilty of helping rich French customers
avoid tax, a source familiar with the court procedure said on Tuesday.
JULIUS BAER
Swiss private bank Julius Baer is cooperating in a French investigation into
suspected money laundering and tax fraud by a former client involved in the
European carbon allowances market, a spokeswoman said, following French media
reports.
LLOYDS
Investors are joining forces to sue Britain's biggest retail bank Lloyds and
five former executives, alleging they were misled over an ill-fated deal in 2008
they say wiped about 6 billion pounds ($10 billion) off the total value of
shares.
ALLIANZ
The insurance group's Pimco subsidiary intends to expand its equities
business and there will be no difference in the firm's portfolio management
since the departure of former chief investment officer Bill Gross, two top Pimco
executives said on Tuesday.
Separately, influential pension consultant Mercer Investment Management has
downgraded its ratings on five Pimco funds, possibly triggering another wave of
institutional investor outflows from the bond fund manager.
BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA
The foundation that is a shareholder in Italy's No. 3 lender, Monte dei
Paschi di Siena, said on Tuesday there was uncertainty over whether an ongoing
health check of European banks would result in further capital requirements for
the Siena-based bank.
GREEK BANKS
Greece has won an important concession from the European Central Bank (ECB)
that could help its top four lenders pass a landmark review of the euro zone's
banking sector, three sources familiar with the process told Reuters.
UNICREDIT
The ECB's health check of European banks could force some lenders to rethink
their strategy in central and eastern Europe and even withdraw from parts of the
region, according to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's new
regional banking expert.
Austrian property group S Immo will submit a binding offer for
UniCredit Bank Austria's 16.4 percent stake in compatriot CA Immobilien
, it said on Tuesday as bidding for the stake heated up.
BANCO DE SABADELL, BANCO POPULAR
Portugal has begun sounding out Spanish banks on their interest in buying
Novo Banco, the successor to the state-rescued Banco Espirito Santo (BES),
several sources familiar with the talks said on Tuesday. Spain's mid-sized
Sabadell and Popular, which already have offices and interests in neighbouring
Portugal, were among those approached by the Bank of Portugal, the sources said.
ANGLO AMERICAN
The miner said on Tuesday that it obtained a Brazilian license to start
operating its long-delayed, $14 billion Minas-Rio iron ore mining project, which
is expected to enable its first shipment of ore by year-end.
LUFTHANSA
Five separate labour strikes by pilots have cost the airline a total
double-digit million euro sum, on top of 60 million euros from a three-day
strike last spring, Lufthansa's personnel chief Bettina Volkens told German
daily Bild.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :
J SAINSBURY PLC Q2 TRADE
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0730 CH PMI Sep
0745 IT Markit/ADACI Mf Sep
0750 FR Markit Mfg PMI SeP
0755 DE Markit/BME Mfg Sep
0800 EZ Markit Mfg Fina Sep
1215 US ADP National Employment Sep
1400 US Construction Sp Aug
1400 US ISM Manufacturing Sep
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0530 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 1,972.29 -0.28 % -5.51
NIKKEI 16130.71 -0.26 % -42.81
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 471.23 -0.36 % -1.7
EUR/USD 1.2618 -0.1 % -0.0013
USD/JPY 109.85 0.19 % 0.2100
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.506 -- 0.00
10-YR BUND YLD 0.948 -- 0.00
SPOT GOLD $1,205.40 -0.28 % -$3.34
US CRUDE $91.59 0.47 % 0.43
> ASIAN SHARES SLIP, DOLLAR NEAR HIGHS; HK UNREST EYED
> WALL ST ENDS DOWN FOR DAY, MONTH; INDEXES GAIN IN QTR
> NIKKEI LITTLE CHANGED AFTER MIXED TANKAN DATA
> U.S. TREASURIES PRICES FALL; JOBS REPORT IN FOCUS
> DOLLAR SCALES 6-YR PEAK VS YEN, AUSSIE FALTERS ON WEAK DATA
> OLD STRUGGLES NEAR 9-MONTH LOW; PLATINUM HITS 5-YEAR TROUGH
> LONDON COPPER SLIPS TO WEAKEST SINCE JUNE ON DOLLAR
> BRENT RISES ABOVE $95 AFTER CHINA PMI, BUT GLUT CAPS GAINS
