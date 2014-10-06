版本:
European Factors to Watch on Monday Oct 6

PARIS, Oct 6 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
 to open 13 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to
open 25 points higher, or up 0.3 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 21
points higher, or up 0.5 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :
    INDUSTRIVARDEN AB                  Q3         
    
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
    No major U.S. company reporting on Monday.
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    0600 DE industrial orders Aug
    0830 EZ Sentix Index Sep   
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0509 GMT: 
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,967.90    1.12 %    21.73
 NIKKEI                              15959.54     1.6 %   250.89
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       471.07   -0.03 %    -0.15
 EUR/USD                               1.2518    0.02 %   0.0002
 USD/JPY                               109.57   -0.16 %  -0.1800
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.445        --     0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.926        --    -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,188.15   -0.21 %   -$2.55
 US CRUDE                              $89.64   -0.11 %    -0.10
 
 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
