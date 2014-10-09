版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 9日 星期四 13:20 BJT

European Factors to Watch-Shares seen opening sharply higher

LONDON, Oct 9 Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE
100 to open 67 to 70 points higher, or as much as 1.1 percent, Germany's
DAX to rise 126 to 131 points, or as much as 1.5 percent, and France's
CAC 40 to gain 60 to 62 points, or as much as 1.5 percent, on Thursday.
    
    U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
    Q4 2014 Family Dollar             
    Q3 2014 PepsiCo Inc               
    
    MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    0600 DE Trade 
    0645 FR Trade 
    1100 GB BOE Rate
    1230 US Initial Jobless Claims
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0518 GMT: 
                                                   LAST    PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                                       1,968.89     1.75 %     33.79
 NIKKEI                                        15528.75    -0.43 %    -67.23
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                                 474.62     1.28 %      6.01
 EUR/USD                                         1.2748     0.12 %    0.0015
 USD/JPY                                         107.86     -0.2 %   -0.2200
 10-YR US TSY YLD                                 2.321         --     -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                                   0.913         --      0.01
 SPOT GOLD                                    $1,224.60     0.28 %     $3.40
 US CRUDE                                        $87.70     0.45 %      0.39
 
  > ASIAN SHARES SOAR ON WINGS OF DOVISH FED MESSAGE               
  > S&P 500 HAS BEST DAY IN A YEAR FOLLOWING FED MINUTES                  
  > NIKKEI LIFTED BY FED MINUTES, BUT STRONGER YEN CLOUDS OUTLOOK         
  > TREASURIES-SHORT-, MEDIUM-DATED YIELDS FALL AFTER FED MINUTES       
  > DOLLAR HITS FRESH 2-WEEK LOW IN WAKE OF DOVISH FED MINUTES          
  > GOLD RISES TO NEAR 2-WEEK HIGH AS U.S. RATE HIKE FEARS EASE         
  > LONDON METALS UP AS FED MINUTES HINT AT LOW RATES FOR LONGER       
  > BRENT COMES OFF 27-MTH LOW, HOLDS ABOVE $91 AS DOLLAR WEAKENS        
    

 (Reporting by Atul Prakash)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐