European Factors to Watch on Friday Oct 10

PARIS, Oct 10 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 70 to 73 points lower, or down 1.1 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open 90 to 94 points lower, or down 1 percent, and France's CAC 40
 to open 44 to 46 points lower, or down 1.1 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :
    TRYG A/S                      Q3         
        
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
    Q3 2014 Fastenal Co                       
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    0645 FR Industrial output Aug
    0800 IT Industrial output Aug
    0830 GB Construction Output Aug
    1230 US Import prices M Sep
    1230 US Export prices M Sep
    
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0532 GMT: 
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,928.21   -2.07 %   -40.68
 NIKKEI                              15247.39    -1.5 %  -231.54
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       466.84   -1.58 %     -7.5
 EUR/USD                               1.2703     0.1 %   0.0013
 USD/JPY                               107.73   -0.09 %  -0.1000
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.314        --    -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.904        --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,221.96   -0.15 %   -$1.79
 US CRUDE                              $83.76   -2.34 %    -2.01
 
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARES, OIL PRICES TUMBLE ON GROWTH WORRIES 
  > US STOCKS-WALL STREET SELLS OFF ON GROWTH CONCERNS; VOLATILITY PICKS UP 
  > NIKKEI DROPS TO 2-MONTH LOW ON GLOBAL GROWTH CONCERNS 
  > BOND YIELDS LITTLE CHANGED ON PROFIT-TAKING IN WAKE OF FED MINUTES 
  > FOREX-DOLLAR STEADY VERSUS EURO, YEN AMID LOWER U.S. YIELDS 
  > PRECIOUS-GOLD POISED FOR BEST WEEK SINCE JUNE ON SAFE-HAVEN DEMAND 
  > METALS-COPPER SLIPS AS GERMANY FEEDS GLOBAL GROWTH WORRIES 
  > BRENT SLUMPS BELOW $89 TO LOWEST SINCE 2010 AS ROUT EXTENDS 
    

