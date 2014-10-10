European Factors to Watch on Friday Oct 10

CORRECTED-U.S. FDA approves Samsung Bioepis' copy of J&J's Remicade - company
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
PARIS, Oct 10 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 70 to 73 points lower, or down 1.1 percent, Germany's DAX to open 90 to 94 points lower, or down 1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 44 to 46 points lower, or down 1.1 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : TRYG A/S Q3 MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q3 2014 Fastenal Co MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0645 FR Industrial output Aug 0800 IT Industrial output Aug 0830 GB Construction Output Aug 1230 US Import prices M Sep 1230 US Export prices M Sep ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0532 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,928.21 -2.07 % -40.68 NIKKEI 15247.39 -1.5 % -231.54 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 466.84 -1.58 % -7.5 EUR/USD 1.2703 0.1 % 0.0013 USD/JPY 107.73 -0.09 % -0.1000 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.314 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.904 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,221.96 -0.15 % -$1.79 US CRUDE $83.76 -2.34 % -2.01 > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARES, OIL PRICES TUMBLE ON GROWTH WORRIES > US STOCKS-WALL STREET SELLS OFF ON GROWTH CONCERNS; VOLATILITY PICKS UP > NIKKEI DROPS TO 2-MONTH LOW ON GLOBAL GROWTH CONCERNS > BOND YIELDS LITTLE CHANGED ON PROFIT-TAKING IN WAKE OF FED MINUTES > FOREX-DOLLAR STEADY VERSUS EURO, YEN AMID LOWER U.S. YIELDS > PRECIOUS-GOLD POISED FOR BEST WEEK SINCE JUNE ON SAFE-HAVEN DEMAND > METALS-COPPER SLIPS AS GERMANY FEEDS GLOBAL GROWTH WORRIES > BRENT SLUMPS BELOW $89 TO LOWEST SINCE 2010 AS ROUT EXTENDS (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.