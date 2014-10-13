European Factors to Watch-Shares set to fall on global growth concerns

LONDON, Oct 13 European stock markets were expected to extend their losing streak on Monday, with concerns about faltering global economic growth weighing on equity markets across the world. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 59-65 points lower, or down by 0.9-1.0 percent. Germany's DAX was also expected to open 89-95 points lower, or down by 1.0-1.1 percent, and France's CAC was seen opening down by 50 points, or 1.2 percent. The DAX fell on Friday to its lowest level since October 2013, with the stock market hit by poor German economic data, including statistics out last week which showed exports in August had fallen by their largest amount since January 2009. Further underscoring the fragile nature of the European economy, credit rating agency Standard & Poor's on Friday lowered its outlook on France to "negative" from "stable". MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : ESSENTRA TRADING FRAPORT FRANKFURT AIRPORT SERVICES TRAFFIC GALP ENERGIA SGPS SA Q3 TRADE KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG Q3 PSB INDUSTRIES SA Q3 SALES MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : German September wholesale price index data 0600. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0457 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,906.13 -1.15 % -22.08 NIKKEI 15,300.55 -1.15 % -178.38 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 553.04 -0.89 -4.93 EUR/USD 1.2681 0.43 % 0.0054 USD/JPY 107.16 -0.46 % -0.4900 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.286 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 0.890 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,232.00 0.74 % $9.02 US CRUDE $84.66 -1.35 % -1.16 > GLOBAL MARKETS-STOCKS, OIL SKID ON GROWTH ANXIETY, CHINA DATA LITTLE HELP > US STOCKS-CHIPMAKERS LEAD WALL ST SELLOFF; S&P LOWEST SINCE MAY > NIKKEI DROPS TO 2-MONTH LOW ON GLOBAL GROWTH CONCERNS, OIL SHARES TUMBLE > TREASURIES-LONG-TERM YIELDS FALL TO LOWEST SINCE EARLY 2013 > FOREX-DOLLAR SLIPS VS YEN AS GLOBAL GROWTH WORRIES HIT RISK APPETITE > PRECIOUS-GOLD CLIMBS AS GLOBAL GROWTH CONCERNS STOKE SAFE-HAVEN BIDS > METALS-LME COPPER BUOYED BY BRIGHTER CHINA TRADE DATA > OIL FALLS MORE THAN $1 ON KUWAIT, SAUDI SIGNALS; CHINA OFFSETS (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)