European Factors to Watch- Shares to edge lower; LVMH in focus

LONDON, Oct 15 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 12 to 14 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 7 to 15 points lower, or as much as 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 13 to 17 points lower, or as much as 0.4 percent. COMPANY NEWS LVMH - The world's biggest luxury group, posted improved sales growth for the third quarter on Tuesday as stronger trading in Europe and the United States helped make up for weakness in Asia. DANONE - The French food group posted a better-than-expected 6.9 percent underlying rise in third-quarter sales on Wednesday, helped by improving baby food sales in Asia. SHIRE - AbbVie Inc said it intends to reconsider its recommendation to its shareholders to vote in favor of the 32 billion pound ($54.7 billion) merger with Shire Plc due to the changing U.S. tax regulations. RIO TINTO - The world's No. 2 iron ore miner said a strong third quarter and productivity gains led to a 12 percent rise in iron ore production as price volatility persists in the global market. BARCLAYS - Barclays' auction of its index business, which includes the widely used Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index, has hit a snag, after would-be buyers realized some crucial bond pricing data that does not belong to the British bank will not be part of the package, two people familiar with the situation said. ASML HOLDING - ASML confirmed its full-year sales guidance on Wednesday, citing a solid backlog. BALFOUR BEATTY PLC - Balfour Beatty will hand over the reins of the British construction group on Wednesday to the chief executive of defence research firm Qinetiq Group Plc QQ.L, Sky News said. OMV - Chief Executive Gerhard Roiss will leave the Austrian energy group as of mid-2015, nearly two years ahead of schedule, as part of a management shakeup which will also see OMV's gas business subsumed into a new division, OMV said. CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALBA, FERROVIAL - Spain will sell a 21 percent stake in its state-owned airports operator Aena to Corporacion Financiera Alba, Ferrovial and British investment fund TCI, Aena's holding company Enaire said on Tuesday. FINMECCANICA - Finmeccanica has shortlisted China's CNR Corporation and Hitachi of Japan to buy its rail assets but binding offers have not yet been presented, Chief Executive Mauro Moretti said on Tuesday in a parliamentary hearing. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : FRESNILLO PLC Q3 TRADE AB SKF Q3 MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING (GMT) : AMC Q3 2014 American Express Co 1100 Q3 2014 Bank of America Corp BMO Q3 2014 BlackRock Inc AMC Q3 2014 eBay Inc AMC Q3 2014 Netflix Inc MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0600 DE CPI Final MM Sep 0830 GB ILO Unemploymen Aug 1230 US NY Fed Manufacturing Oct 1230 US Core PPI Final Demand MM Sep 1400 US Business Inventories MM Aug ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0545 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,877.70 0.16 % 2.96 NIKKEI 15059.73 0.82 % 123.22 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 465.9 0.29 % 1.34 EUR/USD 1.2639 -0.15 % -0.0019 USD/JPY 107.29 0.23 % 0.2500 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.224 -- 0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 0.836 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,225.39 -0.56 % -$6.96 US CRUDE $82.03 0.23 % 0.19 > ASIA EDGY ON LINGERING GROWTH ANXIETY, CHINA INFLATION SLOWS > S&P 500, NASDAQ BREAK 3-DAY SLIDE BUT DOW DIPS > NIKKEI MAY SNAP 5-DAY LOSING STREAK; GLOBAL GROWTH WORRIES PERSIST > U.S. LONG BOND YIELDS UNDER 3 PCT ON ECONOMIC SLOWING, SHORT-COVERING > DOLLAR STANDS TALL AS EURO HIT BY ECONOMIC GLOOM, YEN ALSO WILTS > GOLD DIPS BUT GLOBAL GROWTH WORRIES COULD SUPPORT > COPPER HOVERS NEAR FOUR-WEEK PEAK, SUPPLY IN FOCUS > BRENT RECOVERS ABOVE $85 AFTER BIGGEST FALL IN THREE YEARS (Reporting By Francesco Canepa)