European Factors to Watch on Thursday Oct 16

PARIS, Oct 16 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open around 28 points higher, or up 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open 37 points higher, or up 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40
 to open 15 points higher, or up 0.4 percent.
           
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
    Q3 2014 Alliance Data Systems Corp        
    Q3 2014 Baxter International Inc          
    Q3 2014 BB&T Corp                         
    Q3 2014 Baker Hughes Incorporated         
    Q3 2014 Capital One Financial Corp        
    Q3 2014 Delta Air Lines                   
    Q3 2014 Danaher Corp                      
    Q3 2014 Dover Corp                        
    Q3 2014 Fifth Third Bancorp               
    Q3 2014 Google Inc                        
    Q3 2014 Goldman Sachs                     
    Q3 2014 Grainger                          
    Q3 2014 Mattel Inc                        
    Q3 2014 People's United Financial Inc.    
    Q3 2014 Philip Morris International       
    Q3 2014 PPG Industries Inc                
    Q3 2014 Schlumberger NV                   
    Q3 2014 Snap-On Inc                       
    Q3 2014 SanDisk Corp                      
    Q3 2014 Stryker                           
    Q3 2014 UnitedHealth Group Inc            
    Q2 2015 Xilinx Inc                        
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    0800 IT Trade Balance Aug
    0900 EZ Inflation, final Sep
    1230 US jobless claims w/e
    1315 US industrial output Sept
    1315 US Capacity utilisation Sep
    

  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0510 GMT: 
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,862.49   -0.81 %   -15.21
 NIKKEI                              14734.45   -2.25 %  -339.07
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       465.07   -0.24 %    -1.11
 EUR/USD                                1.282   -0.12 %  -0.0016
 USD/JPY                               106.12    0.21 %   0.2200
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.084        --    -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.756        --    -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,239.60   -0.08 %   -$0.97
 US CRUDE                              $80.72    -1.3 %    -1.06
 
