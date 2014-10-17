版本:
European Factors to Watch on Friday Oct 17

PARIS, Oct 17 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 15 points lower, or down 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX 
to open 5 to 6 points higher, or up 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40 to
open 10 points lower, or down 0.3 percent.
          
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
    Q3 2014 Bank of New York Mellon Corp      
    Q3 2014 Comerica Inc                      
    Q3 2014 General Electric Co               
    Q3 2014 Huntington Bancshares Inc         
    Q3 2014 Honeywell International Inc       
    Q3 2014 Kansas City Southern              
    Q3 2014 Morgan Stanley                    
    Q3 2014 M&T Bank Corp                     
    Q3 2014 SunTrust Banks Inc                
    Q3 2014 Textron Inc                       
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    1230 US Housing Starts Sep
    1230 US building permets Sep
    1355 US U Mich Sentiment Sep
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0523 GMT: 
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,862.76    0.01 %     0.27
 NIKKEI                              14576.32    -1.1 %  -162.06
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       462.65   -0.07 %    -0.31
 EUR/USD                                 1.28   -0.05 %  -0.0007
 USD/JPY                               106.17   -0.14 %  -0.1500
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.138        --    -0.02
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.821        --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,238.60   -0.01 %   -$0.10
 US CRUDE                              $82.97    0.33 %     0.27
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA STOCKS REGAIN POISE AS US DATA CALM NERVES 
  > US STOCKS-S&P 500, NASDAQ END HIGHER WITH ENERGY; DOW DOWN 6TH DAY 
  > NIKKEI FAILS TO ARREST SLIDE AS ECONOMIC WORRIES OFFSET US RELIEF 
  > TREASURIES-YIELDS RISE ON PROFIT-TAKING, STEADYING WALL ST 
  > FOREX-YEN STEPS BACK AS SOME EDGE COMES OFF GROWTH JITTERS 
  > PRECIOUS-GOLD SET TO POST SECOND WEEKLY GAIN ON SAFE-HAVEN DEMAND 
  > METALS-LONDON COPPER EDGES UP AS U.S. JOBS DATA CALMS GROWTH FEARS 
  > BRENT CRUDE RALLIES ABOVE $86 BUT HEADS FOR 4TH WEEKLY LOSS 
    

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
