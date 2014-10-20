European Factors to Watch-Shares set to extend rebound

PARIS, Oct 20 European stocks were set to rise on Monday, adding to the previous session's sharp rebound after robust U.S. macro data helped soothe worries over the pace of global growth. Shares in Dutch animal feed and nutrition company Nutreco were set to jump at the open after SHV, a privately-held Dutch investment firm, said it had reached a conditional agreement to acquire the group for 40 euros ($51) per share, or 2.69 billion euros. Adidas AG will also be in the spotlight after the Wall Street Journal reported that an investor group that includes Jynwel Capital and funds affiliated with the Abu Dhabi government was launching a bid to buy Reebok from Adidas for about $2.2 billion. Tech stocks will be eyed after German business software maker SAP cut its outlook for full-year operating profit amid an accelerating shift by customers to buy its software over the Internet rather than as packaged software, delaying recognition of those sales. Philips will also be in focus after the Dutch healthcare and lighting company swung to a net loss in the third quarter after weak demand in key markets such as Russia and China was compounded by a patent lawsuit ruling against the company and inventory writedowns. At 0640 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were flat to up 0.3 percent. On Friday, the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan index of U.S. consumer sentiment was surprisingly strong, rising to its highest level in more than seven years, while other data also showed new housing starts rose more than expected last month, suggesting U.S. economic growth was solid. The upbeat data helped stop a sharp sell-off in equity markets worldwide, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares rising 2.8 percent on Friday. Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v) Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0624 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,886.76 1.29 % 24 NIKKEI 15111.23 3.98 % 578.72 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 468.88 1.27 % 5.86 EUR/USD 1.275 -0.09 % -0.0011 USD/JPY 107.25 0.36 % 0.3800 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.211 -- 0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.858 -- -0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,238.70 0.08 % $1.01 US CRUDE $83.07 0.39 % 0.32 > GLOBAL MARKETS-NIKKEI LEAD ASIA REBOUND AS US DATA REASSURES > US STOCKS-WALL ST GAINS 1 PCT ON RESULTS BUT S&P DOWN FOR 4TH WEEK > NIKKEI ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST DAILY GAIN SINCE JUNE 2013 ON UPBEAT US DATA > TREASURIES-PRICES DROP AS STOCKS RALLY, CONSUMER OUTLOOK BRIGHTENS > DOLLAR UP AS EQUITIES SURGE, YIELDS RISE ON UPBEAT DATA > PRECIOUS-GOLD EASES AS DOLLAR, EQUITIES RECOVER ON STRONG U.S. DATA > METALS-COPPER UNDER PRESSURE AS SUPPLY RISES AND OUTLOOK DIMS > BRENT HOLDS ON TO GAINS ABOVE $86, HELPED BY US CONSUMER SENTIMENT COMPANY NEWS: NUTRECO SHV, a privately-held Dutch investment firm, said it had reached a conditional agreement to acquire Dutch animal feed and nutrition company Nutreco for 40 euros ($51) per share, or 2.69 billion euros. ADIDAS An investor group that includes Jynwel Capital and funds affiliated with the Abu Dhabi government is launching a bid to buy Reebok from Adidas AG for about $2.2 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. SAP The German business software maker cut its outlook for full-year operating profit amid an accelerating shift by customers to buy its software over the Internet rather than as packaged software, delaying recognition of those sales. PHILIPS Dutch healthcare and lighting company Philips swung to a net loss in the third quarter after weak demand in key markets such as Russia and China was compounded by a patent lawsuit ruling against the company and inventory writedowns. MONTE DEI PASCHI The pan-European review of banking assets whose results will be announced on Oct. 26 could unveil a capital shortfall of between 0.5 billion euros and 1.7 billion euro at the Tuscan bank, Corriere della Sera reported on Saturday citing a "confidential analysis". MUNICH RE The world's largest reinsurer Munich Re expects it will be tough to maintain current profit levels in 2015 due to lower prices as a result of increasing competition, according to a newspaper report. MOBISTAR Belgian mobile phone operator Mobistar grew its customer base for the first time in two years and slightly increased its outlook for the full year. METRO Germany's Metro AG said it was optimistic for the crucial Christmas trading period as it saw an improvement in sales at its struggling consumer electronics unit in the July to September quarter. HAVAS, BOLLORE French tycoon Vincent Bollore on Friday mapped out an offer to acquire control over at least 50 percent of Havas, the world's sixth-largest advertising company he started investing in over 10 years ago. TESCO The investigation into a 250 million pound ($402 million) profit overstatement at supermarket operator Tesco Plc has unearthed evidence of "inappropriate behaviour" by staff, two national newspapers reported on Sunday. GLAXOSMITHKLINE Britain's biggest drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline said on Saturday work to develop a vaccine to combat Ebola, which has killed thousands in West Africa, was moving at a rapid pace. STANDARD CHARTERED Standard Chartered has notified thousands of UAE small and medium enterprise customers it is closing their accounts as it responds to pressure from US regulators to cut its risks following an anti-money laundering settlement. DANONE The French food giant said it was not conducting a strategic review of assets and had not decided on any priority in terms of possible external growth possibilities. The maker of Activia yoghurt and Evian water made the comments after sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday Danone had decided it wants to pursue a takeover of U.S. infant formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Co. AREVA Areva and Spanish company ENUSA Industrias Avanzadas signed a multi-year contract for the supply of enrichment services. This enriched uranium, once manufactured into nuclear fuel, will be used at Spanish nuclear power plants. Financial terms were not disclosed. IBERDROLA Spanish utility Iberdrola is in the final stages of selling between 25 percent and 40 percent of its distribution business in Spain for at least 3.5 billion euros. The three final candidates include IFM Investor, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) and Kuwait Investment Authority (KIA), El Confidencial said citing financial sources. FERROVIAL Australian management firm Transfield Services Ltd said on Monday it had received an indicative takeover proposal from Spanish infrastructure group Ferrovial, valuing the company at around $876 million. FCC The builder and services company said its board approved a well-flagged 1 billion euro rights issue in a meeting on Sunday which it intends to use to pay down debt. It convened a shareholders' meeting for Nov. 20 to vote on the matter. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)