European Factors to Watch on Friday Oct. 24

PARIS, Oct 24 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 27 points lower, or down 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to open 38 points lower, or down 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 28 points lower, or down 0.7 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : Q3 2014 UCB SA Earnings Release Q3 2014 Air Liquide SA Corporate Sales Release Q3 2014 Ericsson Earnings Release Q3 2014 BASF SE Earnings Release Q3 2014 Volvo AB Earnings Release Q3 2014 Swedish Match AB Earnings Release Q3 2014 Banco Bpi SA Earnings Release Pearson PLC Interim Management Statement Release Q3 2014 Essilor International SA Sales Release Q3 2014 Bankia SA Earnings Release Q3 2014 Piraeus Bank SA Earnings Release Q3 2014 Alpha Bank SA Earnings Release Q3 2014 Caixabank SA Earnings Release MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q3 2014 Avery Dennison Corp. Q3 2014 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co Q3 2014 Colgate-Palmolive Q3 2014 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Q3 2014 Delphi Automotive PLC Q3 2014 DTE Energy Co Q3 2014 Ford Motor Co Q3 2014 FLIR Systems Inc Q3 2014 Moody's Corp Q3 2014 NASDAQ OMX Group Inc Q1 2015 Procter & Gamble Co Q3 2014 State Street Corp Q3 2014 United Parcel Service, Inc. Q3 2014 Ventas Inc Q3 2014 Wyndham Worldwide Corp MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0600 DE GfK consumer sentiment Nov 0800 IT retail sales Aug 0830 GB GDP Prelim Q3 1400 US New Home sales Sep ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0535 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,950.82 1.23 % 23.71 NIKKEI 15313.33 1.15 % 174.37 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 472.53 -0.07 % -0.34 EUR/USD 1.2654 0.08 % 0.0010 USD/JPY 108.03 -0.2 % -0.2200 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.250 -- -0.03 10-YR BUND YLD 0.905 -- 0.01 SPOT GOLD $1,230.00 -0.15 % -$1.89 US CRUDE $81.73 -0.44 % -0.36 > GLOBAL MARKETS-US STOCK FUTURES SLIP ON NY EBOLA CASE REPORTS > US STOCKS-WALL ST GAINS ON INDUSTRIAL EARNINGS BUT ENDS OFF HIGHS > NIKKEI GAINS CAPPED BY EBOLA CASE IN NEW YORK > TREASURIES-BOND YIELDS CLIMB ON STOCK GAINS, U.S. AND OVERSEAS DATA > YEN RALLIES ON SAFE-HAVEN BIDS AFTER NEW YORK EBOLA CASE REPORTS > GOLD SLIPS, POISED FOR WEEKLY LOSS ON STRONG U.S. DATA, DOLLAR > METALS-LME COPPER SET FOR WEEKLY RISE ON SEASONAL CHINA DEMAND > BRENT SLIPS TOWARDS $86 AS NEW YORK EBOLA CASE HITS RISK APPETITE (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)