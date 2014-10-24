版本:
European Factors to Watch on Friday Oct. 24

PARIS, Oct 24 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 27 points lower, or down 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX 
to open 38 points lower, or down 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 to
open 28 points lower, or down 0.7 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :
    Q3 2014 UCB SA Earnings Release 
    Q3 2014 Air Liquide SA Corporate Sales Release 
    Q3 2014 Ericsson Earnings Release 
    Q3 2014 BASF SE Earnings Release 
    Q3 2014 Volvo AB Earnings Release 
    Q3 2014 Swedish Match AB Earnings Release 
    Q3 2014 Banco Bpi SA Earnings Release 
    Pearson PLC Interim Management Statement Release 
    Q3 2014 Essilor International SA Sales Release 
    Q3 2014 Bankia SA Earnings Release 
    Q3 2014 Piraeus Bank SA Earnings Release 
    Q3 2014 Alpha Bank SA Earnings Release 
    Q3 2014 Caixabank SA Earnings Release 
    
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
    Q3 2014 Avery Dennison Corp.              
    Q3 2014 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co           
    Q3 2014 Colgate-Palmolive                 
    Q3 2014 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp              
    Q3 2014 Delphi Automotive PLC             
    Q3 2014 DTE Energy Co                     
    Q3 2014 Ford Motor Co                     
    Q3 2014 FLIR Systems Inc                  
    Q3 2014 Moody's Corp                      
    Q3 2014 NASDAQ OMX Group Inc              
    Q1 2015 Procter & Gamble Co               
    Q3 2014 State Street Corp                 
    Q3 2014 United Parcel Service, Inc.       
    Q3 2014 Ventas Inc                        
    Q3 2014 Wyndham Worldwide Corp            
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    0600 DE GfK consumer sentiment Nov
    0800 IT retail sales Aug
    0830 GB GDP Prelim Q3
    1400 US New Home sales Sep
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0535 GMT: 
  
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             1,950.82    1.23 %    23.71
 NIKKEI                              15313.33    1.15 %   174.37
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       472.53   -0.07 %    -0.34
 EUR/USD                               1.2654    0.08 %   0.0010
 USD/JPY                               108.03    -0.2 %  -0.2200
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.250        --    -0.03
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.905        --     0.01
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,230.00   -0.15 %   -$1.89
 US CRUDE                              $81.73   -0.44 %    -0.36
 
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-US STOCK FUTURES SLIP ON NY EBOLA CASE REPORTS 
  > US STOCKS-WALL ST GAINS ON INDUSTRIAL EARNINGS BUT ENDS OFF HIGHS 
  > NIKKEI GAINS CAPPED BY EBOLA CASE IN NEW YORK 
  > TREASURIES-BOND YIELDS CLIMB ON STOCK GAINS, U.S. AND OVERSEAS DATA 
  > YEN RALLIES ON SAFE-HAVEN BIDS AFTER NEW YORK EBOLA CASE REPORTS 
  > GOLD SLIPS, POISED FOR WEEKLY LOSS ON STRONG U.S. DATA, DOLLAR 
  > METALS-LME COPPER SET FOR WEEKLY RISE ON SEASONAL CHINA DEMAND 
  > BRENT SLIPS TOWARDS $86 AS NEW YORK EBOLA CASE HITS RISK APPETITE 
    

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
