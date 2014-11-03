版本:
European Factors to Watch on Monday Nov. 3

PARIS, Nov 3 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
 to open 1 to 8 points lower, or down as much as 0.12 percent, Germany's
DAX to open down 2 points to up 4 points, or as much as 0.04 percent
higher, and France's CAC 40 to open 1 to 4 points higher, or up as much
as 0.09 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :
    
 Q3 2014 Banco Espirito Santo Earnings                                         
 Q3 2014 Banca Intermobiliare di Investimenti e Gestioni SpA Earnings          
 Q3 2014 Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA Earnings                     
 Half Year 2014 Let'S Gowex SA Earnings Release                                
 
    
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
    Q3 2014 American International Group Inc         
    Q3 2014 Affiliated Managers Group Inc            
    Q3 2014 Frontier Communications Corp             
    Q3 2014 Loews Corp                             
    Q3 2014 Marathon Oil Corp                        
    Q1 2015 Sysco Corp                               
    Q3 2014 Tenet Healthcare Corp                    
    Q3 2014 Vornado Realty Trust                     
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    ---- US domestic car sales
    0845 IT Markit/ADACI Mfg PMI Oct
    0850 FR Markit Mfg PMI Pct
    0855 DE Markit/BME Mfg PMI Oct
    0900 EZ Markit Mfg Final PMI Oct
    0930 GB Markit/CIPS Mfg PMI Oct
    1445 US Markit Mfg PMI Final Oct
    1500 US Construction Spending Sep
    1500 US ISM Manufacturing PMI Oct
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0655 GMT: 
    
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             2,018.05    1.17 %     23.4
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       483.38   -0.47 %     -2.3
 EUR/USD                               1.2496   -0.22 %  -0.0028
 USD/JPY                               112.65    0.31 %   0.3500
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.335        --     0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.838        --    -0.01
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,169.50   -0.38 %   -$4.42
 US CRUDE                              $80.11   -0.53 %    -0.43
 
  
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-STRONG DOLLAR SQUEEZES COMMODITIES 
  > US STOCKS-DOW, S&P 500 END AT RECORD HIGHS; BOJ MOVE ADDS FUEL TO RALLY 
  > FOREX-YEN HITS 7-YEAR LOW VS DOLLAR; AUSSIE FALLS AFTER WEAK CHINA PMI 
  > PRECIOUS-GOLD AND SILVER EXTEND LOSSES, STRUGGLE NEAR 4-YR LOWS 
  > COPPER UNDERPINNED BY JAPAN EASING, CHINA CLOUDS OUTLOOK 
  > BRENT DROPS FURTHER AWAY FROM $86 ON STRONG DOLLAR, CHINA DATA 
    

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
