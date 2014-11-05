European Factors to Watch on Wednesday, Nov 5

PARIS, Nov 5 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 42 to 46 points higher, or up as much as 0.7 percent, Germany's DAX to open 67 to 73 points higher, or up as much as 0.8 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 28 to 30 points higher, or up as much as 0.7 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : Half Year 2014/2015 Alstom SA Earnings Half Year 2014/2015 Marks and Spencer PLC Earnings Hilton Food Group PLC Interim Management Statement Q1 2014 JD Wetherspoon PLC Interim Statement Q1 2014/2015 Vilmorin & Cie SA Sales Q2 2014/2015 voestalpine AG Earnings Q3 2014 Aer Lingus Group PLC Interim Statement Q3 2014 Axel Springer SE Earnings Q3 2014 Bourbon SA Sales Q3 2014 CNP Assurances SA Revenue and Profit Q3 2014 Corio NV Earnings Q3 2014 Finmeccanica SpA Earnings Q3 2014 Generale De Sante SA Earnings Q3 2014 Genmab A/S Earnings Q3 2014 Groupe Bruxelles Lambert S.A. Earnings Q3 2014 H. Lundbeck A/S Earnings Q3 2014 Hannover Rueck SE Earnings Q3 2014 ING Bank Slaski SA Earnings Q3 2014 ING Groep NV Earnings Q3 2014 Lafarge SA Earnings Q3 2014 Lundin Petroleum AB Earnings Q3 2014 Mapfre SA Earnings Q3 2014 Meggitt PLC Interim Management Statement Q3 2014 Moleskine SpA Earnings Q3 2014 Nexans SA Sales Q3 2014 Old Mutual PLC Interim Management Statement Q3 2014 Outokumpu Oyj Earnings Q3 2014 Rubis SCA Sales Q3 2014 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC Earnings Q3 2014 TENARIS S A Earnings Q3 2014 Wolters Kluwer NV Trading Update Q3 2014 Yoox SpA Earnings MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q3 2014 Actavis PLC Q3 2014 CBS Corp Q3 2014 CF Industries Holdings Inc Q3 2014 Chesapeake Energy Corp Q3 2014 CenterPoint Energy Inc Q3 2014 CenturyLink Inc Q3 2014 Cognizant Technology Solutions Q3 2014 Denbury Resources Inc Q3 2014 Duke Energy Corp Q3 2014 Mondelez International Inc Q3 2014 NRG Energy Inc Q1 2015 News Corp Q3 2014 Prudential Financial, Inc. Q3 2014 Quanta Services Inc Q4 2014 Qualcomm Inc Q3 2014 QEP Resources Inc Q3 2014 Spectra Energy Corp Q2 2015 Symantec Q3 2014 Integrys Energy Group Inc Q3 2014 Time Warner Inc Q4 2014 Whole Foods Market Inc MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0845 IT Markit/ADACI Svcs PMI Oct 0850 FR Markit Serv PMI Oct 0850 FR Markit Comp PMI Oct 0855 DE Markit Services PMI Oct 0855 DE Markit Comp Final PMI Oct 0900 EZ Markit Services Final PMI Oct 0900 EZ Markit Comp Final PMI Oct 0930 GB Markit/CIPS Serv PMI Oct 1000 EZ Retail sales Sep 1345 US ADP jobs Oct 1445 US Markit Comp final PMI Oct 1445 US Markit Svcs PMI final Oct 1500 US ISM N-Nfg PMI Oct ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0640 GMT: > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARES SAG, DOLLAR STEADIES > US STOCKS-S&P 500, NASDAQ SLIP; FALLING OIL PRICES WEIGH ON ENERGY > NIKKEI STRIKES 7-YR HIGH AS DOLLAR BASHES YEN; FAST RETAILING SHINES > TREASURIES-U.S. YIELDS SLIP ON LOWER OIL, EUROPE WORRIES > FOREX-DOLLAR RALLY PAUSES AS EURO FINDS SOME SUPPORT ON ECB REPORT > PRECIOUS-GOLD, SILVER SLUMP TO FRESH 4-YEAR LOWS AS SELL-OFF EXTENDS > COPPER SLIPS TO NEAR 2-WEEK LOW AFTER CHINA DATA, OIL ROUT > BRENT DROPS TOWARD $82 ON WEAK CHINA DATA, SUPPLY GLUT (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)