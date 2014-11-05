版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 5日 星期三 14:45 BJT

European Factors to Watch on Wednesday, Nov 5

PARIS, Nov 5 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
 to open 42 to 46 points higher, or up as much as 0.7 percent, Germany's
DAX to open 67 to 73 points higher, or up as much as 0.8 percent, and
France's CAC 40 to open 28 to 30 points higher, or up as much as 0.7
percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :
    
 Half Year 2014/2015 Alstom SA Earnings                           
 Half Year 2014/2015 Marks and Spencer PLC Earnings             
 Hilton Food Group PLC Interim Management Statement             
 Q1 2014 JD Wetherspoon PLC Interim Statement                   
 Q1 2014/2015 Vilmorin & Cie SA Sales                             
 Q2 2014/2015 voestalpine AG Earnings                             
 Q3 2014 Aer Lingus Group PLC Interim Statement                  
 Q3 2014 Axel Springer SE Earnings                                 
 Q3 2014 Bourbon SA Sales                                         
 Q3 2014 CNP Assurances SA Revenue and Profit                     
 Q3 2014 Corio NV Earnings                                       
 Q3 2014 Finmeccanica SpA Earnings                                
 Q3 2014 Generale De Sante SA Earnings                            
 Q3 2014 Genmab A/S Earnings                                     
 Q3 2014 Groupe Bruxelles Lambert S.A. Earnings                   
 Q3 2014 H. Lundbeck A/S Earnings                                
 Q3 2014 Hannover Rueck SE Earnings                                
 Q3 2014 ING Bank Slaski SA Earnings                              
 Q3 2014 ING Groep NV Earnings                                   
 Q3 2014 Lafarge SA Earnings                                      
 Q3 2014 Lundin Petroleum AB Earnings                             
 Q3 2014 Mapfre SA Earnings                                      
 Q3 2014 Meggitt PLC Interim Management Statement                
 Q3 2014 Moleskine SpA Earnings                                  
 Q3 2014 Nexans SA Sales                                          
 Q3 2014 Old Mutual PLC Interim Management Statement            
 Q3 2014 Outokumpu Oyj Earnings                                    
 Q3 2014 Rubis SCA Sales                                          
 Q3 2014 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC Earnings                       
 Q3 2014 TENARIS S A Earnings                                     
 Q3 2014 Wolters Kluwer NV Trading Update                          
 Q3 2014 Yoox SpA Earnings                                        
 
    
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
    Q3 2014 Actavis PLC                       
    Q3 2014 CBS Corp                          
    Q3 2014 CF Industries Holdings Inc        
    Q3 2014 Chesapeake Energy Corp            
    Q3 2014 CenterPoint Energy Inc            
    Q3 2014 CenturyLink Inc                   
    Q3 2014 Cognizant Technology Solutions    
    Q3 2014 Denbury Resources Inc             
    Q3 2014 Duke Energy Corp                  
    Q3 2014 Mondelez International Inc        
    Q3 2014 NRG Energy Inc                    
    Q1 2015 News Corp                         
    Q3 2014 Prudential Financial, Inc.        
    Q3 2014 Quanta Services Inc               
    Q4 2014 Qualcomm Inc                      
    Q3 2014 QEP Resources Inc                 
    Q3 2014 Spectra Energy Corp               
    Q2 2015 Symantec                          
    Q3 2014 Integrys Energy Group Inc         
    Q3 2014 Time Warner Inc                   
    Q4 2014 Whole Foods Market Inc            
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    0845 IT Markit/ADACI Svcs PMI Oct
    0850 FR Markit Serv PMI Oct
    0850 FR Markit Comp PMI Oct
    0855 DE Markit Services PMI Oct
    0855 DE Markit Comp Final PMI Oct
    0900 EZ Markit Services Final PMI Oct
    0900 EZ Markit Comp Final PMI Oct
    0930 GB Markit/CIPS Serv PMI Oct
    1000 EZ Retail sales Sep
    1345 US ADP jobs Oct
    1445 US Markit Comp final PMI Oct
    1445 US Markit Svcs PMI final Oct
    1500 US ISM N-Nfg PMI Oct
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0640 GMT: 
  
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARES SAG, DOLLAR STEADIES 
  > US STOCKS-S&P 500, NASDAQ SLIP; FALLING OIL PRICES WEIGH ON ENERGY 
  > NIKKEI STRIKES 7-YR HIGH AS DOLLAR BASHES YEN; FAST RETAILING SHINES 
  > TREASURIES-U.S. YIELDS SLIP ON LOWER OIL, EUROPE WORRIES 
  > FOREX-DOLLAR RALLY PAUSES AS EURO FINDS SOME SUPPORT ON ECB REPORT 
  > PRECIOUS-GOLD, SILVER SLUMP TO FRESH 4-YEAR LOWS AS SELL-OFF EXTENDS 
  > COPPER SLIPS TO NEAR 2-WEEK LOW AFTER CHINA DATA, OIL ROUT 
  > BRENT DROPS TOWARD $82 ON WEAK CHINA DATA, SUPPLY GLUT 
    

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐