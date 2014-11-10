版本:
European Factors to Watch on Monday Nov. 10

PARIS, Nov 10 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 13 to 21 points higher, or up as much as 0.3 percent,
Germany's DAX to open down 8 points to flat, or as much as 0.08 percent
lower, and France's CAC 40 to open 2 to 8 points higher, or up as much
as 0.2 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :
 Half Year 2014 Let'S Gowex SA Earnings                                    
 Preliminary 2013/2014 Wincor Nixdorf AG Earnings                           
 Q2 2014/2015 Kabel Deutschland Holding AG Earnings                          
 Q3 2014 Acea SpA Earnings                                                 
 Q3 2014 Banca Intermobiliare di Investimenti SpA Earnings                 
 Q3 2014 Banco Espirito Santo SA Earnings                                  
 Q3 2014 Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA Earnings                               
 Q3 2014 Greek Organisation of Football Prognostics SA Earnings             
    
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING :
    No major U.S. company set to report results on Monday.
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    0900 IT Industrial output Sep
    0930 EZ Sentix Index Nov
        
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
