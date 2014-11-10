Europe Factors to Watch-Shares seen mixed; Carlsberg eyed

PARIS Nov 10 European stocks were seen mixed on Monday following last week's losses, with Carlsberg in focus after posting forecast-beating results.

The Danish brewer, which has a significant exposure to the Russian market, posted a third quarter operating profit slightly above analysts' expectations, and kept its full-year forecast unchanged.

At 0724 GMT, futures for Euro STOXX 50, for UK's FTSE 100, for Germany's DAX and for France's CAC were down 0.1 percent to up 0.1 percent.

On the macro front, China's annual consumer inflation remained near a five-year low in October at 1.6 percent, further evidence that the world's second-largest economy is cooling and reinforcing expectations that authorities will roll out more measures to support growth.

The mining sector will be eyed after the CEO of global miner Rio Tinto , which gets 92 percent of its revenue from iron ore, said the miner was unfazed by the drop in ore prices and sticking to plans to raise output.

Investors will keep an eye on Spanish stocks after millions of Catalans voted on Sunday in a symbolic referendum on independence from Spain that supporters hope will propel the issue further despite opposition from Madrid.

Europe bourses in 2014: (link.reuters.com/pad95v)

Asset performance in 2014: (link.reuters.com/rav46v) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARES FIRM AFTER SOUND US DATA > US STOCKS-WALL ST ENDS FLAT; HEALTHCARE OFF ON NEW OBAMACARE CHALLENGE > NIKKEI FALLS TO 1-WK LOW AS US JOBS DATA LIFTS YEN > TREASURIES-U.S. BONDS RALLY ON DISAPPOINTING JOBS, WAGE GROWTH > DOLLAR SHEDS SOME RALLY GAINS AS U.S. YIELDS SAG ON PAYROLL DATA > PRECIOUS-GOLD DIPS AFTER RALLYING ON U.S. JOBS DATA > METALS-LME COPPER RISES TO NEAR 1-WEEK HIGH, CHINA DATA HELPS > BRENT CLIMBS TOWARDS $84 ON UKRAINE TENSIONS, LIBYA DISRUPTIONS

COMPANY NEWS:

CARLSBERG

The Danish brewer posted a third-quarter operating profit slightly above analysts' expectations and in line with the same quarter last year, keeping its full-year forecast unchanged.

FUGRO

The Dutch oil services company, whose shares have been hit by sliding oil price, said on Monday it was open to joint ventures with other companies but that it was not for sale after rival Boskalis bought around 15 percent of its shares.

RIO TINTO

The global miner, which gets 92 percent of its revenue from iron ore, is unfazed by the drop in ore prices and sticking to plans to raise output, chief executive Sam Walsh told Reuters in an interview.

ITALCEMENTI

The cement maker on Friday confirmed its full-year core profit guidance despite a slight fall in nine-month earnings, impacted by lower sales volumes and higher operating costs in Egypt.

TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND

The group reported a 15-percent drop in quarterly core earnings as it increased spending on marketing to lure subscribers in a highly competitive German mobile phone market.

ATLANTIA

The highway and airport group reported a 8 percent rise in nine-month core earnings on a like-for-like basis and excluding currency swings as its revenues from domestic airports rose 15 percent.

UNIBAIL-RODAMCO

The French real estate group said it has agreed to sell its stake in the Nicetoile property complex in Nice to Allianz for 312.5 million euros as it focuses on larger regional malls.

SIEMENS

Siemens has agreed to keep its healthcare unit as a 'part of its long-term, strategic core portfolio' and must strive for majority ownership even if the unit is listed on the stock market, according to trade union IG Metall.

BUZZI UNICEM

The cement maker said on Friday it still expects to increase its core profit this year, despite the difficulties of its businesses in Ukraine and Russia.

SOLVAY

The Belgian chemicals company is looking at selling its Acetow fiber unit, which supplies material for cigarette filters and is worth an estimated $2 billion, Bloomberg news agency reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

CLUB MED

Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi is gearing up to make a counter offer to buy Club Mediterranee, reigniting a battle for control of the French resort operator, La Lettre de L'Expansion reported.

LAGARDERE

The French media group said it has signed a deal to sell its 65 percent stake in its Swiss press distribution unit to Valora AG.

TRINITY MIRROR

British newspaper group Trinity Mirror said advertising revenue for its print division fell in the third quarter, resulting in a 5 percent decline in group revenue.

THEOLIA

The French windfarm operator launched a capital increase of approximately 60 million euros at 0.50 euros per new share, with 35 new shares associated with one stock warrant each for 19 existing shares. (Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by Atul Prakash)