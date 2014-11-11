European Factors to Watch-Shares to edge higher at the open

(Rewrites throughout)
LONDON, Nov 10 European shares were seen inching higher at the
open, mirroring gains in Japan and the United States overnight and taking heart
from upbeat updates from heavyweight telecoms firm Vodafone and some
German companies.
Futures for the Euro STOXX 50, Germany's DAX, France's CAC
and Britain's FTSE 100 were between 0.1 percent and 0.2 percent
higher at 0721 GMT.
The world's second-biggest mobile operator, Vodafone, nudged its forecasts
for core earnings higher after reporting a sharp improvement in its main
quarterly revenue measurement as demand for mobile services improved in its big
European markets.
Shares in German consumer goods group Henkel were seen opening
around 2 percent higher as it posted better than expected third-quarter earnings
and raised its full year forecast slightly, thanks to emerging market demand for
its washing powders, beauty products and industrial adhesives.
Mid-cap construction group Hochtief, controlled by Spain's ACS
, was seen opening 1 percent higher as it reported a 12 percent rise in
underlying third-quarter net profit, beating market expectations.
Gains in some key foreign indexes also helped to support sentiment.
The Dow and S&P 500 indexes extended their run of record high
closes for a fourth session, while Japan's Nikkei stock average rose to
a 7-year high as speculators snapped up futures and call options as they wagered
that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may postpone a planned sales tax increase.
COMPANY NEWS
BP
BP has failed to persuade a federal judge to oust the administrator
overseeing payouts to businesses and individuals claiming damages arising from
the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill.
TELEFONICA
Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica SA sold half of its 5 percent stake in
China Unicom (Hong Kong) Ltd on Monday for $854 million, raising fresh
funds for acquisitions.
HENKEL
German consumer goods group Henkel posted better than expected third-quarter
earnings and raised its full year forecast slightly thanks to emerging market
demand for its washing powders, beauty products and industrial adhesives.
VISCOFAN
Spanish sausage case maker Viscofan said on Monday it had accepted a 55.5
million euro ($69 million) takeover bid for its IAN canned tomato unit from
private equity firm Portobello Capital Gestion.
J SAINSBURY'S
British grocer J Sainsbury's appeal against arch rival Tesco PLC's
"Price Promise" advertising campaign has been dismissed by Britain's High Court.
FCC
Spanish builder FCC is negotiating a 15 percent "haircut" on debt worth 1.35
billion euros before it begins a 1-billion euro rights issue due before the end
of the month, Expansion reported, citing financial sources.
ACS
German construction group Hochtief, controlled by Spain's ACS,
reported a 12 percent rise in underlying third-quarter net profit, beating
market expectations.
FAURECIA
French auto parts supplier Faurecia said on Monday it was aiming for sales
of more than 4 billion euros ($4.97 billion) in China by 2018, up from 2.3
billion estimated for this year, as it expands in the world's biggest automotive
market.
GTECH
Gaming company GTECH confirmed a full year target for core profit on Monday,
but warned about 2014 sales as its revenues from U.S. operations were below
expectations in the July-September period.
BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO
Mid-tier lender Banca Popolare di Sondrio said on Monday its nine-month net
profit rose more than 80 percent thanks to a boost in net interest and trading
income even as net non-performing loans rose 20 percent from end-2013.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0611 GMT:
LAST PCT CHG NET CHG
S&P 500 2,038.26 0.31 % 6.34
NIKKEI 17124.11 2.05 % 343.58
MSCI ASIA EX-JP 479.95 -0.15 % -0.72
EUR/USD 1.2423 0.02 % 0.0003
USD/JPY 115.19 0.3 % 0.3400
10-YR US TSY YLD 2.360 -- 0.00
10-YR BUND YLD 0.835 -- 0.01
SPOT GOLD $1,151.45 0.11 % $1.32
US CRUDE $77.10 -0.39 % -0.30
> JAPAN, CHINA SHARES OUTPERFORM, CRUDE EXTENDS LOSSES
> DOW, S&P 500 END AT RECORD HIGHS; TRANSPORTS JUMP
> NIKKEI EXTENDS GAINS ON SPECULATION ABE COULD DELAY TAX HIKE
> U.S. BOND PRICES SLIP ON PROFIT-TAKING, AHEAD OF SUPPLY
> DOLLAR STEADIES FROM PAYROLLS WOBBLE, AUSSIE FIRMER ON HOUSE DATA
> GOLD EXTENDS LOSSES TOWARDS 4-1/2-YEAR LOW AS DOLLAR CLIMBS
> LONDON ZINC EDGES HIGHER ON SUPPLY CONCERNS
> BRENT TRADES AROUND $82, JUST ABOVE RECENT FOUR-YEAR LOW
