版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 11月 18日 星期二 14:23 BJT

European Factors to Watch on Tuesday Nov 18

PARIS, Nov 18 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 8 to 11 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open 9 to 15 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40
 to open 4 to 8 points higher, or up 0.2 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :
 October 2014 Renault SA Monthly Sales                             
 Q3 2014 United Internet AG Earnings                               
 Q3 2014 Vienna Insurance Group AG Earnings                        
 Q3 2014 Balfour Beatty PLC Interim Management Statement          
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
    Q3 2014 The Home Depot, Inc.                    
    Q2 2015 Medtronic Inc                            
    Q3 2014 PetSmart Inc                              
    Q3 2015 The TJX Companies, Inc.                  
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    0930 GB CPI Oct
    0930 GB PPI prices, core output Oct
    1000 ZEW survey Nov
    1330 US PPI final demand Oct
    1330 US Core PPI final demand Oct
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0619 GMT:
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             2,041.32    0.07 %      1.5
 NIKKEI                              17344.06    2.18 %   370.26
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       475.61   -0.31 %    -1.46
 EUR/USD                                1.247    0.17 %   0.0021
 USD/JPY                               116.66    0.02 %   0.0200
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.331        --    -0.01
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.803        --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,187.20    0.08 %    $0.96
 US CRUDE                              $75.22   -0.56 %    -0.42
 
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-NIKKEI UP AFTER U.S. MEGADEALS, DOLLAR STEADY 
  > US STOCKS-S&P 500 ENDS AT RECORD HIGH; MERGERS OFFSET JAPAN RECESSION 
  > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE CLOSES UP 2.18 PCT 
  > FOREX-DOLLAR SUPPORTED BY ECB TALK, JAPAN ELECTION SPECULATION 
  > GOLD HOLDS BELOW 2-WK HIGH ON ROBUST DOLLAR, U.S. ECONOMY 
  > LONDON COPPER SLIPS FROM 2-WEEK HIGH AFTER BEARISH CHINESE DATA 
  > BRENT SLIPS BELOW $79 AS RHETORIC HEATS UP BEFORE OPEC MEETING 
    
    

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐