European Factors to Watch on Tuesday Nov 18

PARIS, Nov 18 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 8 to 11 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, Germany's DAX to open 9 to 15 points higher, or up 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to open 4 to 8 points higher, or up 0.2 percent. MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING : October 2014 Renault SA Monthly Sales Q3 2014 United Internet AG Earnings Q3 2014 Vienna Insurance Group AG Earnings Q3 2014 Balfour Beatty PLC Interim Management Statement MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING : Q3 2014 The Home Depot, Inc. Q2 2015 Medtronic Inc Q3 2014 PetSmart Inc Q3 2015 The TJX Companies, Inc. MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) : 0930 GB CPI Oct 0930 GB PPI prices, core output Oct 1000 ZEW survey Nov 1330 US PPI final demand Oct 1330 US Core PPI final demand Oct ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0619 GMT: LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 2,041.32 0.07 % 1.5 NIKKEI 17344.06 2.18 % 370.26 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 475.61 -0.31 % -1.46 EUR/USD 1.247 0.17 % 0.0021 USD/JPY 116.66 0.02 % 0.0200 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.331 -- -0.01 10-YR BUND YLD 0.803 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,187.20 0.08 % $0.96 US CRUDE $75.22 -0.56 % -0.42 > GLOBAL MARKETS-NIKKEI UP AFTER U.S. MEGADEALS, DOLLAR STEADY > US STOCKS-S&P 500 ENDS AT RECORD HIGH; MERGERS OFFSET JAPAN RECESSION > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE CLOSES UP 2.18 PCT > FOREX-DOLLAR SUPPORTED BY ECB TALK, JAPAN ELECTION SPECULATION > GOLD HOLDS BELOW 2-WK HIGH ON ROBUST DOLLAR, U.S. ECONOMY > LONDON COPPER SLIPS FROM 2-WEEK HIGH AFTER BEARISH CHINESE DATA > BRENT SLIPS BELOW $79 AS RHETORIC HEATS UP BEFORE OPEC MEETING (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)