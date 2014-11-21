版本:
European Factors to Watch-Indexes to edge higher, focus on ECB speeches

(Rewrites throughout, adds futures, more company news)
    LONDON, Nov 21 Euro zone equity indexes were set for their first
weekly gain this month as they eyed a higher open on Friday, with traders
awaiting speeches from European Central Bank policymakers for clues as to
whether more stimulus may be under way. 
    At 0725 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 equity index, Germany's
DAX and France's CAC were between 0.3 percent and 0.4 percent
higher, tracking a rise in most Asian stock markets and Wall Street overnight. 
    Traders were monitoring a banking congress in Frankfurt, where European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi and Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann were
due to speak from 0800 GMT.
    Speculation about more stimulus from the ECB, pinned on comments by Draghi
earlier this week, has boosted the DAX, the CAC and Euro STOXX 50 this week,
setting up the three indexes for weekly gains of between 0.8 percent and 2.5
percent so far. 
    "Traders will be on the lookout for some dovish comments from Draghi when he
speaks this morning," Jonathan Sudaria, a dealer at Capital Spreads, said in a
trading note.
    Among single stocks, German utilities E.ON and RWE were
both indicated to open 1.5 percent higher as UBS analysts upgraded their
recommendations on the stocks to "neutral" from "sell" with increased target
prices.
    
    COMPANY NEWS
    
    EURO ZONE BANKS 
    European Banking Congress in Frankfurt scheduled for 0800 GMT. Speakers to
include European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, Bundesbank President Jens
Weidmann, Deutsche Bank co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen and Commerzbank CEO
Martin Blessing. Agenda: www.frankfurt-ebc.com/
    
    TELECOM ITALIA 
    Chief Executive Marco Patuano is expected to propose at a Friday board
meeting that the best option for the company's Brazilian mobile business is to
pursue an acquisition of rival Oi, three people familiar with the matter said.
 
    
    PORTUGAL TELECOM
    Portugal's government will get involved in the sale of Portugal Telecom's
business by Brazil's Oi only if there is a risk the country's leading
telecommunications company could be broken up, the economy minister said on
Thursday. 
    
    VODAFONE 
    Telecommunications firm Cable & Wireless helped Britain eavesdrop on
millions of Internet users worldwide, Channel 4 reported on Thursday, citing
previously secret documents leaked by a fugitive former U.S. National Security
Agency contractor. Cable & Wireless was bought by Vodafone in 2012.
 
    
    ROLLS-ROYCE 
    The British company said it won a $5 billion contract to supply aero engines
to power 50 new Airbus planes ordered by Delta Air Lines.
 
    
    UBS 
    Switzerland's biggest bank said on Friday 90.4 percent of shares had been
tendered into an exchange offer for a new holding company, part of a
restructuring drive to ensure it can be broken up more easily in a crisis.
 
    
    AREVA 
    Standard & Poor's ratings agency said on Thursday it downgraded French
nuclear group Areva's long-term and short-term debt to BB+ from BBB-, with a
negative outlook, citing uncertainty about cash flows and recovery.
 

    FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES 
    U.S. government safety regulators on Thursday told Chrysler Group LLC Chief
Executive Sergio Marchionne that the company "have to get their act in gear" to
speed up repairs of recalled Jeep SUVs that face a heightened fire risk.
 
    
    ENDESA, ENEL 
    Italian utility Enel will price the sale of a stake in its Spanish
subsidiary Endesa at 13.5 euros per share, three sources close to the share sale
said on Thursday, which would raise about 3.1 billion euros ($3.88 billion) to
reduce debt. 
    
    AIRBUS 
    Boeing Co BA.N has no plans to extend the range of its forthcoming 737 MAX 9
jetliner in response to Airbus Group's move to offer a long-range version of its
competing A321 aircraft, a senior Boeing executive said on Thursday.
 
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)  :
    0930 GB PSNB Oct
    1600 US KC Fed Manufacturing
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0622 GMT: 
    
                                                  LAST      PCT CHG     NET CHG
 S&P 500                                      2,052.75        0.2 %        4.03
 NIKKEI                                       17357.51       0.33 %       56.65
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                                472.25       0.22 %        1.06
 EUR/USD                                        1.2545       0.06 %      0.0007
 USD/JPY                                        117.81      -0.34 %     -0.4000
 10-YR US TSY YLD                                2.331           --        0.00
 10-YR BUND YLD                                  0.798           --        0.00
 SPOT GOLD                                   $1,192.71      -0.06 %      -$0.73
 US CRUDE                                       $76.31       0.61 %        0.46
 
  
  > ASIAN SHARES TAKE COMFORT FROM U.S. DATA, YEN REBOUNDS           
  > DOW, S&P 500 END AT RECORDS AFTER U.S. DATA, INTEL OUTLOOK       
  > NIKKEI SAGS, HEADS FOR FIRST WEEKLY DROP IN FIVE                 
  > PRICES EDGE UP ON WEAK GLOBAL DATA; ALIBABA DEAL CAPS GAINS      
  > YEN JUMPS AFTER JAPAN FIN MIN WARNS ON RAPID FALL                
  > GOLD FIRM NEAR $1,200, EYES THIRD WEEKLY GAIN                    
  > LME NICKEL EYES 5 PCT WEEKLY RISE AS PHILIPPINE SUPPLY DWINDLES  
  > BRENT TOUCHES $80 ON POSSIBLE OPEC OUTPUT CUTS, STRONG U.S. DATA 
   

