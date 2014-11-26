European Factors to Watch-Euro zone shares seen rising for 4th day

(Adds further company news)

LONDON Nov 26 Euro zone equity indexes were set to rise at the open on Wednesday, taking their cue from gains in Asian markets and setting some regional indexes on track for a fourth straight day of gains.

At 0749 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 equity index, Germany's DAX and France's CAC were between 0.3 percent and 0.5 percent higher, mirroring gains in Asian indexes.

The indexes have been rising every day since European Central Bank President Mario Draghi opened the door to more aggressive asset purchases and China cut interest rates on Friday, boosting the attractiveness of assets which depend on economic growth and offer higher yields than government bonds, such as stocks.

"Sentiment is bullish," Markus Huber, a senior trader at Peregrine & Black, said.

"We're long the DAX because America has outperformed hugely and even though growth there is strong that is already in the price whereas in Germany there's more to come."

Among single stocks, Germany's Deutsche Bank was indicated 1.1 percent higher after Fitch affirmed the lender's rating with "A+", albeit with a negative outlook.

British holiday company Thomas Cook was seen opening as much as 10 percent lower after it said its chief executive Harriet Green was stepping down, two years after leading a turnaround of the group.

COMPANY NEWS

BASF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Germany's BASF and two other big platinum and palladium dealers have been sued in the United States in what the plaintiff's law firm called the first nationwide class action over alleged price-fixing of the metals.

AIR FRANCE, AMADEUS

Air France said on Tuesday it is selling a 2.2 percent stake in Spanish travel technology company Amadeus through a derivatives deal with Deutsche Bank.

SANTANDER

Spain's Banco Santander is trying to obtain regulatory approval to sell a part of its stake in a solar energy project in Nevada to two Canadian pension funds, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday. (on.wsj.com/11WJ8ik)

UBS

Switzerland's largest bank said 90.4 percent of shares had been tendered into an exchange offer for a new holding company, part of a restructuring drive to ensure it can be broken up more easily in a crisis.

TELEFONICA, BT

Britain's BT Group and Spain's Telefonica have stepped up talks over a cash and share deal which would allow BT to buy back the 02 mobile network it once owned, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

TELECOM ITALIA

Telecom Italia's planned acquisition of fibre-optic network operator Metroweb would be possible under very stringent conditions, Italy's competition watchdog AGCM said on Tuesday.

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

Indicated 0.2 percent higher

Deutsche Telekom said it and France's Orange had entered into preliminary discussions with Britain's BT Group over the Franco-German mobile telecoms joint venture EE Ltd. "It is too early to state whether any transaction may occur," Deutsche Telekom said on Wednesday.

MAN

Indicated 0.1 percent higher

The truckmaker is not going to be fined in connection with current cartel investigations by the European Commission, daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung said on Tuesday. The group will gain antitrust immunity as it approached authorities in 2010 with information that triggered the investigation, the paper said.

ENDESA, ENEL

Spain's Endesa said on Tuesday that Credit Suisse Securities had fully exercised the so-called greenshoe option on 30.2 million shares in Italian owner Enel's listing of a 22 percent stake at 13.5 euros per share.

EDF

EDF's incoming chief Jean-Bernard Levy complained on Tuesday about low energy prices in France, saying government controls were forcing the utility group to fund its dividends partly through debt.

TOTAL

Total is exploring ways to convert sugars from plant waste that could be used to fuel aircraft while cutting greenhouse gases, the French oil major said on Tuesday.

WOLSELEY

The British plumbing supplies group posted a 13 percent rise in underlying trading profit in the first quarter of its financial year, lifted by stronger trading in its U.S., UK and the Nordic regions.

COMPASS GROUP

Britain's Compass Group, the world's biggest catering firm, posted a 5.4 percent rise in full-year pretax profits on strong demand in its North American and emerging markets divisions.

UNITED UTILITIES

The utility firm reported a pretax profit of 221 million pounds.

THOMAS COOK

British holiday company Thomas Cook said its chief executive Harriet Green was stepping down, two years after leading a turnaround of the group. The company reported results broadly in line with expectations, although it warned that growth would moderate next year.

BRTIVIC

The British soft drinks group posted a nearly 18 percent rise in full-year operating profit, ahead of its own expectations, helped by higher revenue and cost-savings.

DAILY MAIL AND GENERAL TRUST

The publisher of the Daily Mail tabloid and Mail Online website reported full-year results slightly ahead of forecasts on Wednesday and said it was well positioned to deliver long-term growth.

MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :

0700 DE Import prices Oct

0700 FR Consumer confidence Nov

0900 IT Consumer confidence Nov

0930 GB GDP 2nd release Q3

1330 US Core Price Index, Consumption Oct

1330 US Durable goods

1330 US Initial claims

1445 US Chicago PMI

1455 US Michigan Sentiment Final

1500 US New home sales

