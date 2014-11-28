版本:
2014年 11月 28日

European Factors to Watch on Friday Nov 28

PARIS, Nov 28 Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE
100 to open 5 to 8 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX
 to open 2 to 8 points lower, or down 0.1 percent, and France's CAC 40
 to open 4 points lower, or down 0.1 percent.
    
    MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :
 Q3 2014 Portugal Telecom SGPS SA Earnings             
 Q3 2014 Oberbank AG Earnings Release                   
 Q3 2014 Amara Mining PLC Earnings Release              
 Q3 2014 Arrow Global Group PLC Earnings               
 Full Year 2014 Club Mediterranee SA Earnings           
   
    MAJOR U.S. COMPANIES REPORTING          :
    No major U.S. company set to report on Friday.
    
    MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT)        :
    0700 DE retail sales Oct
    0700 GB Nationwide house prices Nov
    0745 FR consumer spending Oct
    0745 FR Producer prices Oct
    0900 IT Unemployment rate Oct
    1000 EZ inflation flash Nov
    1000 EZ Unemployment rate Oct    
    
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
  MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0620 GMT: 
                                         LAST   PCT CHG  NET CHG
 S&P 500                             2,072.83    0.28 %      5.8
 NIKKEI                              17459.85    1.23 %   211.35
 MSCI ASIA EX-JP                       478.49    -0.5 %    -2.41
 EUR/USD                                1.245   -0.13 %  -0.0016
 USD/JPY                               118.14    0.39 %   0.4600
 10-YR US TSY YLD                       2.206        --    -0.03
 10-YR BUND YLD                         0.702        --     0.00
 SPOT GOLD                          $1,184.90   -0.53 %   -$6.35
 US CRUDE                              $68.24    -7.4 %    -5.45
  
  > GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIAN SHARES WITHER AS OPEC'S RESTRAINT HITS OIL 
  > TOKYO'S NIKKEI SHARE AVERAGE CLOSES UP 1.23 PCT 
  > FOREX-DOLLAR FIRMS AS OIL PLUNGES HIT COMMODITY CURRENCIES 
  > GOLD EXTENDS LOSSES TO THIRD DAY AS OIL SLUMPS 
  > LME COPPER HITS 8-MONTH LOW UNDER $6,500; TRACKS OIL 
  > BRENT NEAR 4-YR LOW AFTER OPEC DECIDES AGAINST OUTPUT CUT 
    

 (Reporting by Blaise Robinson)
