European Factors to Watch-Shares seen falling at open; focus on PMIs

LONDON, Dec 1Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100
to open 23 to 33 points lower, or as much as 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX
to open 50 to 56 points lower, or as much as 0.6 percent, and France's
CAC 40 to open 20 to 25 points lower, or as much as 0.6 percent.
* ECB Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on Saturday she saw
little room for further easing of monetary policy despite a further fall in euro
zone inflation.
* The National Retail Federation estimated on Sunday that retail sales over
the full Thanksgiving weekend will show a decline of 11.3 percent from a year
earlier, to $50.9 billion.
* Growth in China's manufacturing sector slowed in November, suggesting the
world's second-largest economy is still losing momentum and adding pressure on
authorities to ramp up stimulus measures after unexpectedly cutting interest
rates last month.
* Swiss voters overwhelmingly rejected proposals on Sunday to boost gold
reserves and impose strict new curbs on immigration, averting a potential
nightmare for policymakers struggling with a popular backlash against the
country's open borders.
COMPANY NEWS
ALTICE
Telecoms group Altice SA has agreed to buy the Portuguese operations of
Brazil's Grupo Oi for about 7.4 billion euro ($9.2 billion), it said
in a statement on Sunday.
E.ON
Germany's biggest utility announced plans on Sunday to split in two and spin
off most of its power generation, energy trading and upstream businesses,
responding to a crisis that has crippled the European energy sector.
TELEFONICA
Spanish telecoms company Telefonica is readying 2.7 bln euros for a possible
purchase of KPN's 20 pct stake in Telefonica Deutschland, El Economista
reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
REE
Power grid operator REE plans to invest 4.5 billion euros between 2015 to
2019 and concentrate on international diversification, the company's chairman
Jose Folgado said in an interview in Expansion.
ENEL
Italy suggested on Sunday it was unlikely to sell a stake in state utility
firm Enel by the end of the year as planned, citing poor market conditions, but
instead hinted it could step in to buy troubled steel maker Ilva.
Edison is readying to open negotiations for the purchase of all of E.ON's
assets in Italy, La Repubblica daily said on Saturday.
CLUB MEDITERRANEE
Chinese conglomerate Fosun, controlled by billionaire Guo
Guangchang, is set to raise its bid for holiday company Club Mediterranee on
Monday to trump Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi, a source familiar with the process
said.
DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON, GAGFAH
German real estate firm Deutsche Annington announced plans on Monday to take
over rival Gagfah for shares and cash, in a deal valuing the group at 3.9
billion euros ($4.9 billion).
HSBC
Two directors of HSBC's HSBA.L British business have expressed concerns
about new rules that can result in jail sentences for senior bankers, but only
one has resigned, and that was mainly due to extra demands on his time, the bank
said.
GERMAN BANKS
German market watchdog Bafin has found isolated cases of possible criminal
activity in an ongoing investigation into banks' practices in foreign exchange
trading, the head of banking supervision was quoted as saying by a German
magazine.
Separately, the chief executive of Commerzbank is predicting a wave of
mergers among Germany's cooperative and savings banks, he said at a conference
in Berlin on the weekend.
LUFTHANSA
Lufthansa has cancelled nearly half of flights scheduled for Monday and
Tuesday due to a strike by pilots.
Separately, German rail operator Deutsche Bahn is set to launch
another suit against airlines for operating a price-fixing cartel affecting its
freight business from 1999-2006, the Wirtschafts Woche weekly reported on
Sunday.
AIR BERLIN
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is backing loss-making Air Berlin AB1.DE in
a dispute over whether its Abu Dhabi-based partner Etihad is exercising too much
control, Focus magazine reported on Saturday.
ATLANTIA
Sintonia, the holding that controls the motorway group and is itself
majority-owned by the Benetton family, could be broken up, Sole 24 Ore daily
said on Sunday.
FRESENIUS
The healthcare group is considering pulling out of the bidding for French
food group Danone's medical nutrition unit because of frustration with
the slow progress of the process, two sources familiar with the situation
said.
NESTLE
Singapore's High Court has ruled in favour of a local food- maker that
Nestle SA said infringed its intellectual property rights over a chocolate wafer
product, a Singapore newspaper reported on Saturday, citing the
judgment.
VOLKSWAGEN
Volkswagen's sports car maker Porsche expects to increase staff from more
than 22,000 at the end of 2014 to 25,000 by 2020 and hopes to improve
productivity in 2015 by another 6 percent, deputy boss Thomas Edig tells the
Automobilwoche trade weekly.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
GlaxoSmithKline will this week inform U.S. staff of hundreds of job cuts in
its biggest market as the drugmaker starts implementing a major cost-saving
programme, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
DAIMLER
The auto maker plans to spend 12-14 billion euros ($15-17.5 billion) on
developing electric vehicles in the next three to four years, Dieter Zetsche
tells the Welt am Sonntag newspaper in an interview.
INSURERS
Some European insurers could have trouble meeting financial obligations to
policy holders in the coming years if rock bottom interest rates persist, the
EU's insurance watchdog EIOPA warned on Sunday.
MAJOR EUROPEAN COMPANIES REPORTING :
Aberdeen Asset Management PLC Full Year 2014
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0830 CH Manufacturing PMI Nov
0845 IT Manufacturing PMI Nov
0850 FR Manufacturing PMI Nov
0855 DE Manufacturing PMI Nov
0900 EZ Manufacturing PMI Nov
0900 IT GDP Q3
0930 GB BoE Consumer Credit Oct
1500 US ISM Manufacturing PMI
> GOLD TUMBLES AFTER SWISS REFERENDUM, OIL HITS 5-YR LOW
> WALL ST UP FOR 6TH STRAIGHT WEEK DESPITE OIL ROUT
> NIKKEI RISES TO FRESH 7-YEAR HIGH ON STRONG CAPEX DATA
> U.S. YIELDS DIP ON DISINFLATION SIGNS
> DOLLAR HITS PEAK VS YEN, SWISS FRANC DIPS AS VOTERS REJECT GOLD PLAN
> GOLD TUMBLES AFTER SWISS REFERENDUM
> LONDON COPPER SLIDES TO WEAKEST SINCE JUNE 2010, RAGGED DOWN BY OIL
> OIL HITS 5-YEAR LOWS IN LONGEST LOSING STREAK SINCE 2008 CRISIS
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)