European Factors to Watch-Shares seen falling at open; focus on PMIs

LONDON Dec 1European shares were seen falling at the open on
Monday as weak Chinese economic data contributed to a rout in the commodities
market and early indications pointed to disappointing sales at the start of the
U.S. holiday shopping season.
At 0741 GMT, futures for the Euro STOXX 50 equity index, Germany's
DAX and France's CAC were between 0.7 percent and 0.9 percent
lower.
London copper tumbled to its lowest in four-and-a-half years and oil fell
more than $2 a barrel to a five-year low after data showed China's factories
slowed more expected in November, casting a shadow over demand prospects at a
time when the oil market already faces a supply glut.
Precious metals' miners could also come under pressure after gold slid 2
percent on Monday and silver slumped to its lowest since 2009. Swiss voters
overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to boost central bank gold reserves,
providing a new trigger for sell-offs in an already nervous market.
Adding to a more subdued market tone after a two-week rise for major
European indexes, the U.S. National Retail Federation estimated sales over the
full Thanksgiving weekend would show a decline of 11.3 percent from a year
earlier, to $50.9 billion.
Manufacturing data from the euro zone's three largest economies, due between
0845 GMT and 0900 GMT, could also steer the market in early trade.
European Central Bank Executive Board member Sabine Lautenschlaeger said on
Saturday she saw little room for further easing of monetary policy despite a
further fall in euro zone inflation.
COMPANY NEWS
E.ON
Indicated 1.1 percent lower
Germany's biggest utility announced plans on Sunday to split in two and spin
off most of its power generation, energy trading and upstream businesses,
responding to a crisis that has crippled the European energy sector.
ALTICE
Telecoms group Altice SA has agreed to buy the Portuguese operations of
Brazil's Grupo Oi for about 7.4 billion euro ($9.2 billion), it said
in a statement on Sunday.
TELEFONICA, KPN
Spanish telecoms company Telefonica is readying 2.7 bln euros for a possible
purchase of KPN's 20 pct stake in Telefonica Deutschland, El Economista
reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
REE
Power grid operator REE plans to invest 4.5 billion euros between 2015 to
2019 and concentrate on international diversification, the company's chairman
Jose Folgado said in an interview in Expansion.
ENEL
Italy suggested on Sunday it was unlikely to sell a stake in state utility
firm Enel by the end of the year as planned, citing poor market conditions, but
instead hinted it could step in to buy troubled steel maker Ilva.
Edison is readying to open negotiations for the purchase of all of E.ON's
assets in Italy, La Repubblica daily said on Saturday.
BALFOUR BEATTY
John Laing Infrastructure Fund on Monday offered to buy Balfour
Beatty's portfolio of public-private partnership assets, in sectors like
education and health, for 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) in cash.
FRESENIUS
The healthcare group is considering pulling out of the bidding for French
food group Danone's medical nutrition unit because of frustration with
the slow progress of the process, two sources familiar with the situation
said.
NOVARTIS
Novartis said on Monday its drug Gilenya failed to meet its main goal in a
late-stage study as a treatment for primary progressive multiple sclerosis
(PPMS).
CLUB MEDITERRANEE
Chinese conglomerate Fosun, controlled by billionaire Guo
Guangchang, is set to raise its bid for holiday company Club Mediterranee on
Monday to trump Italian tycoon Andrea Bonomi, a source familiar with the process
said.
DEUTSCHE ANNINGTON, GAGFAH
German real estate firm Deutsche Annington announced plans on Monday to take
over rival Gagfah for shares and cash, in a deal valuing the group at 3.9
billion euros ($4.9 billion).
ABERDEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT
The UK's second-largest independent asset manager said pre-tax profits rose
in the financial year ending Sept 30 by 2 percent to 490 million pounds ($766
million), but net outflows totalled 20.4 billion pounds.
HSBC
Two directors of HSBC's British business have expressed concerns about new
rules that can result in jail sentences for senior bankers, but only one has
resigned, and that was mainly due to extra demands on his time, the bank said.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP
The bank's insurance unit Scottish Widows has put its offshore investment
and tax planning business up for sale. Several parties have already expressed
interest in the Isle of Man-based operation business which Lloyds inherited when
it acquired HBOS, The Financial Times reported.
GERMAN BANKS
Deutsche Bank indicated 1.1 percent lower
Commerzbank indicated 0.7 percent lower
German market watchdog Bafin has found isolated cases of possible criminal
activity in an ongoing investigation into banks' practices in foreign exchange
trading, the head of banking supervision was quoted as saying by a German
magazine.
Separately, the chief executive of Commerzbank is predicting a wave of
mergers among Germany's cooperative and savings banks, he said at a conference
in Berlin on the weekend.
LUFTHANSA
Lufthansa has cancelled nearly half of flights scheduled for Monday and
Tuesday due to a strike by pilots.
Separately, German rail operator Deutsche Bahn is set to launch
another suit against airlines for operating a price-fixing cartel affecting its
freight business from 1999-2006, the Wirtschafts Woche weekly reported on
Sunday.
AIR BERLIN
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is backing loss-making Air Berlin AB1.DE in
a dispute over whether its Abu Dhabi-based partner Etihad is exercising too much
control, Focus magazine reported on Saturday.
ATLANTIA
Sintonia, the holding that controls the motorway group and is itself
majority-owned by the Benetton family, could be broken up, Sole 24 Ore daily
said on Sunday.
NESTLE
Singapore's High Court has ruled in favour of a local food- maker that
Nestle SA said infringed its intellectual property rights over a chocolate wafer
product, a Singapore newspaper reported on Saturday, citing the
judgment.
VOLKSWAGEN
Volkswagen's sports car maker Porsche expects to increase staff from more
than 22,000 at the end of 2014 to 25,000 by 2020 and hopes to improve
productivity in 2015 by another 6 percent, deputy boss Thomas Edig tells the
Automobilwoche trade weekly.
GLAXOSMITHKLINE
GlaxoSmithKline will this week inform U.S. staff of hundreds of job cuts in
its biggest market as the drugmaker starts implementing a major cost-saving
programme, sources familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
DAIMLER
The auto maker plans to spend 12-14 billion euros ($15-17.5 billion) on
developing electric vehicles in the next three to four years, Dieter Zetsche
tells the Welt am Sonntag newspaper in an interview.
INSURERS
Some European insurers could have trouble meeting financial obligations to
policy holders in the coming years if rock bottom interest rates persist, the
EU's insurance watchdog EIOPA warned on Sunday.
MAJOR MACROECONOMIC DATA/EVENTS (GMT) :
0830 CH Manufacturing PMI Nov
0845 IT Manufacturing PMI Nov
0850 FR Manufacturing PMI Nov
0855 DE Manufacturing PMI Nov
0900 EZ Manufacturing PMI Nov
0900 IT GDP Q3
0930 GB BoE Consumer Credit Oct
1500 US ISM Manufacturing PMI
(Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Atul Prakash)